The 30-second clip gives fans a look at the pair in action as they begin their reign of terror in Gotham City – and features some seriously creepy moments.

But it’s the appearance of Steve Coogan in a key role that really gave fans a shock.

While it’s unclear who Coogan is playing, the footage shows his character questioning the Joker.

One fan wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X: "Steve Coogan being in the Joker 2 trailer for 2 seconds is the strongest case for the film I’ve seen. Imagine what would happen if Alan Partridge met The Joker…."

Another said, "I can’t believe we live in a world where Steve Coogan and Lady Gaga are in a film together," while a third added, "Completely taken out by the sudden appearance of Steve Coogan in the #JokerFolieADeux trailer."

While plot details remain largely under wraps, Variety previously reported that the movie will be "mostly a jukebox musical", and will feature at least 15 reinterpretations of "very well-known" songs.

There are strong hints at the film’s musical nature in the trailer, with Gaga and Phoenix shown dancing and singing through the streets, as well as performing together on stage to devoted fans.

The footage begins with Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn meeting in Arkham Asylum.

But instead of Harley being the Joker’s psychiatrist, as she is in the comics, she seems to be a fellow inmate. "I'm nobody. I haven't done anything with my life like you have," she tells him.

At the end of the footage, Gaga’s character visits the Joker in prison. "I want to see the real you," she says, before drawing a red Joker-style smile on the glass partition between them using her lipstick.

Alongside Phoenix and Gaga, the film also stars Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey and Brendan Gleeson.

Joker: Folie à Deux will premiere in cinemas on Friday 4th October 2024.

