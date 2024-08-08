Could it be under the grip of a satanic cult? Quite possibly.

Alongside Felton, Severance's Patricia Arquette has also been cast as one of the leads of the film alongside Beetz, and will star as the head of the co-op.

According to sources (via The Hollywood Reporter), Felton will feature as a member of the cult.

Zazie Beetz. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Of course, Felton is best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, but has also starred in Origin, The Flash and films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Burial and Some Other Woman.

As for Beetz, she's next set to be back on our screens in the Joker sequel, which sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix's character Arthur Fleck and the introduction of Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn.

Beetz is set to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, with details about her role in the film kept firmly under wraps for now.

As for They Will Kill You, it's certainly set to bring some jump scares as it's being produced by Nocturna Pictures, the horror label formed this year by Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti, otherwise known as the filmmakers behind It.

While there's no confirmed release date just yet, we do know that shooting on the film is set to kick off this September, and will be directed by Kirill Sokolov, who is known for 2019's Why Don’t You Just Die!.

The dark comedy used in that film is set to rear its head in They Will Kill You, which has been described as "a horror feature laced with the black humour that is Sokolov’s trademark".

