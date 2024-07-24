Channelling the London rave scene and consisting mostly of electropop anthems and aspiring club classics, the record has received rave reviews from critics, becoming the highest-rated album of 2024 so far and the 16th-highest-rated album of all time as of July 2024.

Since its release, Brat has taken the internet by storm – quickly sweeping in and replacing the hyper pink, Barbiecore aesthetic of last summer with a grungier, greener complexion that has had everyone below the age of 35 proclaiming that they are having a 'Brat summer'.

But what exactly is a Brat summer? We're here to fill you in.

More like this

What is 'Brat' summer?

Characterised by its minimalistic lime green album cover, the Brat movement rejects social convention and the 'clean girl' trend in favour of a more carefree, party-animal lifestyle.

Brat embraces chaos and allows imperfection. It's all about embracing all sides of yourself and not caring about what anyone thinks about you.

In a recent TikTok, Charli XCX herself explained the Brat way of life.

She said: "You're just, like, that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of, like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things.

"But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat."

Charli further explained that Brat summer can "go that way, like, quite luxury, but it can also be so, like, trashy. Just, like, a pack of cigs, and, like, a Bic lighter, and, like, a strappy white top. With no bra. That's, like, kind of all you need".

Imagine it's 3am – you're on a dance floor in the middle of a dilapidated warehouse in East London with little memory of how you got there, and even less of an idea of what time you're going to leave.

You're crowded between hundreds of sweaty, sticky bodies, so close you can barely breathe. The music is so loud you think you might throw up.

You're debating over whether you'd prefer another drink or a drag of a cigarette. You're smiling at your best friend over the top of you. It's the best night of your life.

That's the energy we're looking for here.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is taking part in Brat summer?

Anyone who is anyone can take part in Brat summer - however, since the album's release, the internet has seen multiple celebrities from all different walks of life embrace the trend.

One of the earliest cases of a celebrity having a Brat summer was that of Kyle MacLachlan (yes, you read that right). The 65-year-old actor, perhaps best known for his roles in Twin Peaks and Dune, has recently been expressing his love for Brat over social media.

In June, the actor changed his Instagram profile to a bright green circle reading just his name, 'kyle', inspired by the album's cover. He later shared a TikTok of himself listening to a song from the album, and was pictured with Charli XCX herself after her Boiler Room set in Ibiza.

Julia Fox (of Uncut Gems fame) is perhaps the most 'Brat' celebrity of them all. Referenced in the album's opening track 360 (when Charli sings "I'm everywhere, I'm so Julia"), Fox is one of the biggest inspirations behind Brat summer when it comes to being an it-girl.

Wildly popular on social media, Fox is not only known for her acting and style-icon status, but also for being an author, podcast host, and for her viral memes (such as "I actually did it myself... yeah...").

She is, indeed, everywhere.

Even presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been embracing her Brat summer.

After Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race this week, Charli XCX appeared to lend her support for Harris, posting on X: "Kamala IS Brat."

Soon after the post, Harris's campaign account on X changed its banner to fit the theme of Brat – a minimalistic green background reading the words 'kamala hq'.

If even the possible future president can have a Brat summer – you sure can.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.