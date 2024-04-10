If you’ve been a fan of Charli XCX for a while (the RadioTimes.com team have been here since the Boom Clap days, and what a ride it’s been!), you’ll know that the upcoming Brat UK shows will be Charli XCX’s biggest tour to date, with concerts at arenas such as London’s The O2, Manchester’s Co-op Live and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The Von Dutch singer first used Myspace to put her music out to the world, and the UK rave scene inspired her 2008 debut single !Franchesckaar!, but it was perhaps the songs I Love It (which Charli XCX gave to Swedish duo Icona Pop) and Fancy, with Iggy Azalea, which brought Charli XCX to our attention.

The global hit Fancy dropped just before Charli XCX’s sophomore album, Sucker, which featured the tracks Break the Rules and Boom Clap.

Angels have since been blessed with the albums How I'm Feeling Now, which was created during lockdown using back-and-forth feedback from Charli XCX fans, and 2022’s Crash. Contrary to the title, Crash was the 31-year-old’s most commercially successful album.

Brat is the hugely anticipated follow-up to Crash, and we have high hopes for both the album and the UK tour. So, let’s find out how you can secure tickets today.

Where will Charli XCX go on tour?

Charli XCX. Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images

As well as shows at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 on 25th May, and her Partygirl DJ set at HERE at Outernet on 7th June, Charli XCX will be headlining arenas across the UK.

Let’s find out if the Good Ones singer is coming to a venue near you.

How much are Charli XCX UK tour tickets?

At the time of writing, Charli XCX ticket prices haven’t been confirmed. However, a number of publications are speculating that Birmingham tickets will begin at £42.60 and Glasgow venue tickets will start from £52.80 and go up to £81.15.

Venue, O2 Priority and artist pre-sales are on sale right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 10th April).

Live Nation and Metropolis Music pre-sales for London's show will take place tomorrow (Thursday 11th April) at 9am.

General sale will take place two days later, at 9am on Friday 12th April.

The Going Out team will be your number one when we tell you how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure Charli XCX tickets; there’s no time to wake up late and eat some cereal - be sure to stay on the ticketing page 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Plus, we’d recommend logging into your Ticketmaster account to ensure a smoother (and speedier) checkout process.

