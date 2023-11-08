How to get Green Day tickets as pre-sale for 2024 UK tour goes live
You don't want to be an American Idiot and miss out on Green Day tickets, right? Here's how to snap-up pre-sale tickets to see the rock band in the UK next summer.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that all of the RadioTimes.com Going Out team's rock music knowledge comes from tuning into MTV Rocks as a child. After all, that is how we discovered American rock band Green Day, from watching the music video to Boulevard Of Broken Dreams after school one day.
Now, years later, we have the chance to celebrate special milestones with the band; it's been 20-years since Green Day's Grammy Award-nominated album, American Idiot, and 30-years since their 1994 album Dookie, and the band have just released their 14th studio album, Saviours, too.
To celebrate not one but two anniversaries, as well as the release of a brand-new album, Green Day have announced a world tour! Speaking about the upcoming concerts, members Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt said: "We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviours, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!"
Fans on this side of the pond will be thrilled to hear that Green Day are visiting four UK and Irish cities, as well as headlining Isle of Wight Festival. Rockers can expect to dance and sing along to hits from Dookie, songs from Green Day's new album, and, of course, tracks from American Idiot.
The 2004 album truly renewed Green Day's success: American Idiot won the 2005 Grammy Award for the Best Rock Album of that year, and it won seven of the eight awards it was nominated for at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards — good, old MTV! The track Boulevard of Broken Dreams went on to win a Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 2006, and Kerrang! magazine named American Idiot the best album of the decade.
More like this
Here's how to get tickets to see Green Day live in the UK and Ireland next year.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Are Green Day touring the UK in 2024?
Green Day will be touring America, Europe, the UK and Ireland, with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas supporting them in America, and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace supporting them at various concerts in the UK, Ireland and Europe.
Here is the full list of venues and dates so you can see if the rock band are coming to an arena near you.
What are the Green Day UK and Ireland tour dates and venues?
- 21st June 2024 — Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford
- 23rd June 2024 — Isle of Wight, Isle of Wight Festival
- 25th June 2024 — Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
- 27th June 2024 — Dublin, Marlay Park
- 29th June 2024 — London, Wembley Stadium
How much do Green Day tickets cost?
Hold onto your leather-studded waistcoats, kids, because Green Day ticket prices may just blow you away.
At the time of writing, unreserved seated tickets for Manchester will set you back £83.60 including the booking fee, and standing tickets cost from £108.90, also including the booking fee. This price goes up around £15 for London, with standing tickets costing from £122.95 including the booking fee, and seated tickets costing from £57.50, also including the booking fee.
How to get Green Day tickets for their 2024 UK and Ireland tour
Tickets for Isle of Wight Festival are on sale right now at Ticketmaster.
Pre-sale for Green Day's UK tour will take place on Wednesday 8th November at 9:30am, with general on-sale happening two days later (Friday 10th November), also at 9:30am.
For top tips on securing concert tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets guides.