To celebrate not one but two anniversaries, as well as the release of a brand-new album, Green Day have announced a world tour! Speaking about the upcoming concerts, members Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt said: "We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviours, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!"

Fans on this side of the pond will be thrilled to hear that Green Day are visiting four UK and Irish cities, as well as headlining Isle of Wight Festival. Rockers can expect to dance and sing along to hits from Dookie, songs from Green Day's new album, and, of course, tracks from American Idiot.

The 2004 album truly renewed Green Day's success: American Idiot won the 2005 Grammy Award for the Best Rock Album of that year, and it won seven of the eight awards it was nominated for at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards — good, old MTV! The track Boulevard of Broken Dreams went on to win a Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 2006, and Kerrang! magazine named American Idiot the best album of the decade.

Here's how to get tickets to see Green Day live in the UK and Ireland next year.

Are Green Day touring the UK in 2024?

Green Day will be touring America, Europe, the UK and Ireland, with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas supporting them in America, and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace supporting them at various concerts in the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Here is the full list of venues and dates so you can see if the rock band are coming to an arena near you.

How much do Green Day tickets cost?

Hold onto your leather-studded waistcoats, kids, because Green Day ticket prices may just blow you away.

At the time of writing, unreserved seated tickets for Manchester will set you back £83.60 including the booking fee, and standing tickets cost from £108.90, also including the booking fee. This price goes up around £15 for London, with standing tickets costing from £122.95 including the booking fee, and seated tickets costing from £57.50, also including the booking fee.

How to get Green Day tickets for their 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson. Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

Tickets for Isle of Wight Festival are on sale right now at Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale for Green Day's UK tour will take place on Wednesday 8th November at 9:30am, with general on-sale happening two days later (Friday 10th November), also at 9:30am.

For top tips on securing concert tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets guides.