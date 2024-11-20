She scooped up an iconic Video Vanguard award at the 2024 VMAs followed by the release of her new album 143 in September 2024, and now, a newly announced world tour.

Katy Perry, known for her smash pop hits including I Kissed a Girl, Last Friday Night (TGIF) and Teenage Dream, is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Across her career, she has sold over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks, as well as cementing herself as an essential pop artist.

Now you can have the chance to see her live in a selection of venues across the UK next year. We've put together the ultimate guide to how to get Katy Perry tickets.

Buy Katy Perry tickets at Ticketmaster

Katy Perry isn't the only one going on tour in 2025. Here's how you can get Tate McRae tickets and Pitbull tickets.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jump to:

Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Katy Cats can see the star across four different UK venues next year; here's a full list:

Buy Katy Perry tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Katy Perry tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 22nd November 2024.

Buy Katy Perry tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there a Katy Perry Lifetimes tour UK pre-sale?

The only show with pre-sales available on this tour is Sheffield.

You can snag tickets to this show earlier thanks to the AEG presale, live from 10am on Wednesday 20th November until 9am on Friday 22nd November, and the Venue, Ticketmaster and Utilita Energy pre-sales, all from 10am on Thursday 21st November until 9am on Friday 22nd November.

Buy Katy Perry tickets at Ticketmaster

There are hospitality packages available for Katy Perry's Manchester, Birmingham and London shows on Seat Unique, which feature perks like VIP entrance, food and drink, and even private lounge access.

Hospitality tickets are also a great way to increase the likelihood of securing tickets, as there will be less demand for these packages.

Bear in mind that they will be considerably more pricey than general admission tickets.

Buy Katy Perry hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

You've probably noticed we're in the swing of Black Friday sales, with top savings on experiences such as Black Friday theatre deals.

How to get Katy Perry tickets as pre-sale goes live today

Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. Having your Ticketmaster login details to hand will ensure that no precious time will be wasted.

Another piece of advice is that VIP tickets are often less in demand than general sale tickets. While they may cost more, if you have the disposable income, it's often worth paying a little more to ensure you get your hands on a ticket.

VIP tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website, as well as Seat Unique.

Buy Katy Perry tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

We've rounded up top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.