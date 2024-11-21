How to get Peter Kay UK tour tickets as pre-sale for new surprise dates goes live
Peter Kay's tour will now be entering its fourth year.
No one could ever doubt Peter Kay's stamina, as the comedian adds yet another set of dates to his UK tour, Better Late than Never.
Producers claimed "overwhelming demand" as the reason for the 21 new performances which were announced in a TV advert on Saturday.
This will take the tour up to February 2026, with new shows in Aberdeen, Liverpool, Cardiff, before finishing up on the Isle of Mann.
Kay has also added two new performances at London's O2 Arena, adding to his already record-breaking 45-show residency – the most played by any artist in the venue's history.
The Better Late than Never tour began in December 2022 and recently celebrated its 100th show at the Manchester AO Arena.
Here's how to get tickets.
Jump to:
- What are Peter Kay's new UK tour dates?
- How much do Peter Kay tour tickets cost?
- How to get tickets to Peter Kay's new UK tour dates
- Is there hospitality available for Peter Kay's UK tour?
What are Peter Kay's new UK tour dates?
Kay has added 21 new dates to the tour, from 2025 up until February 2026. Here's the full list of dates:
- 7th Feb 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 8th Mar 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 3rd May 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 16th May 2025 – London, The O2
- 30th May 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 31st May 2025 – Aberdeen P&J Live
- 6th Jun 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 20th Jun 2025 – London, The O2
- 10th Jul 2025 – Dublin, 3arena
- 7th Aug 2025 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- 23rd Aug 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 19th Sep 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 23rd Oct 2025 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
- 21st Nov 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 20th Dec 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 9th Jan 2026 – Brighton, Centre
- 10th Jan 2026 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 23rd Jan 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 24th Jan 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 20th Feb 2026 – Isle of Man, Villa Marina
- 21st Feb 2026 – Isle of Man, Villa Marina
How much do Peter Kay tour tickets cost?
As with all Peter Kay's shows so far, ticket prices have been capped to keep it as affordable as possible.
In the latest press release, Kay said: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35."
Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get tickets to Peter Kay's new UK tour dates
Pre-sale tickets for select dates go live at 10am on Thursday 21st November. This is for the shows in Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow. After that, a pre-sale will go live for the Sheffield show on 22nd November, also at 10am.
General sale will go live for all dates at 10am on Saturday 23rd November.
Seeing as this is show has now been extended several times, it goes without saying that demand is going to be high. Make sure you get yourself prepped by how to beat the Ticketmaster queue. Or, you can find tickets on AXS.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Is there hospitality available for Peter Kay's UK tour?
Yes. You can find plenty of hospitality tickets for Peter Kay on official partner Seat Unique.
These tickets will often include VIP access to bars and restaurants, additional merch and of course a guaranteed seat, but bear in mind they're a lot more expensive.