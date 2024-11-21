This will take the tour up to February 2026, with new shows in Aberdeen, Liverpool, Cardiff, before finishing up on the Isle of Mann.

Kay has also added two new performances at London's O2 Arena, adding to his already record-breaking 45-show residency – the most played by any artist in the venue's history.

The Better Late than Never tour began in December 2022 and recently celebrated its 100th show at the Manchester AO Arena.

Here's how to get tickets.

Jump to:

Kay has added 21 new dates to the tour, from 2025 up until February 2026. Here's the full list of dates:

How much do Peter Kay tour tickets cost?

As with all Peter Kay's shows so far, ticket prices have been capped to keep it as affordable as possible.

In the latest press release, Kay said: "It's been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy. Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35."

Buy Peter Kay tickets at Ticketmaster

Pre-sale tickets for select dates go live at 10am on Thursday 21st November. This is for the shows in Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow. After that, a pre-sale will go live for the Sheffield show on 22nd November, also at 10am.

General sale will go live for all dates at 10am on Saturday 23rd November.

Seeing as this is show has now been extended several times, it goes without saying that demand is going to be high. Make sure you get yourself prepped by how to beat the Ticketmaster queue. Or, you can find tickets on AXS.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there hospitality available for Peter Kay's UK tour?

Yes. You can find plenty of hospitality tickets for Peter Kay on official partner Seat Unique.

These tickets will often include VIP access to bars and restaurants, additional merch and of course a guaranteed seat, but bear in mind they're a lot more expensive.

Advertisement

Buy Peter Kay hospitality tickets at Seat Unique