In the past, we’ve covered everything from how to get cheap theatre tickets to how to get cheap tickets to Chessington World of Adventures. Now, we’re apparating into the wonderful wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The Making of Harry Potter studio tour in Leavesden remains – despite opening over a decade ago – a hugely successful sell-out event. Because of this, the cost of entry has remained high, with tickets starting at £53.50.

We know how quickly ticket costs can add up, especially if you’re taking family. When you factor in travel, hotel stays, and the inevitable butter beer expenses, you’re looking at a pretty big pile of galleons.

So, we’ve gathered our army of nifflers and dug out the best cost-effective ways of getting to Harry Potter studios this winter. Sadly, we can’t do much about the base ticket price, but what we have done is find a good number of bundles and packages that can save you money in the long run.

Now, grab that floo powder and let it whisk you away to the land of great savings.

Best Harry Potter Studio ticket deals at a glance

How to get cheap Harry Potter Studio tickets, transfer deals and hotel bundles

Harry Potter studio tour with London transfer

Harry Potter Studios. Virgin Experience Days

With no Hogwarts Express to rely on, the cost of train tickets can tally up fast. So one of the best ways to save on a day out at Harry Potter Studio is to get your transfers included in the price.

At Virgin Experience Days, you can pick up a variety of family packages that have travel in and out of Central London added.

The best deal we've seen so far is from Headout: a tour ticket and London transfer for just £69 (down from £114) – that's the price of a ticket plus just £16 for the journey.

Harry Potter Studio tour with hotel break

If you're not local to the studios, it's understandable you might want to consider turning it into a staycation visit. At Holiday Extras and Wowcher, there are dozens of hotel bundle options available, from two night breaks with breakfast included, to a stay at a three-star London hotel.

Harry Potter Studio Expert Guided Group Tour

Harry Potter Studios. Virgin Experience Days

If you're looking to learn more about the magical world of the boy who lived, you can have your studio tour narrated and guided by a Harry Potter expert.

This will allow you to get up close to the set pieces and understand just how much work goes into these beloved films.

Buy Harry Potter Studio Expert Guided Small Group Tour with Transfers for £175 at Headout

Harry Potter Studio tickets and London Film Locations Walking Tour

For the die-hard fans, you can combine your day at the studios with a tour around the top Harry Potter filming locations in London.

From Lambeth Bridge to Leadenhall Market, your expert guide will take you around all the spots that make up this fantastical realm, then it's off to Leavesden to see the rest.

Buy Harry Potter Studio tickets and London Film Locations Walking Tour for £145 at Headout

Harry Potter Studio tour and afternoon tea for two

You won't just find wizards and witches in the studios with this experience.

After wandering around the aisles of props and sets, you can tuck into some truly enchanting scones and supernaturally good finger sandwiches at The Shendish Manor Hotel. Just five miles away from the experience, you can top your day off with a spellbinding treat.

Buy Harry Potter Studio tour and afternoon tea for two for £164 at Virgin Experience Days

