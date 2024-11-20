And there's sure to be an army of fans waiting to greet them at each venue. Jamiroquai have been mainstays of the music scene for over 30 years, during which time they've earned 15 Brit Award nominations, two Guinness World Records, a Grammy Award and more than 1.7 billion Spotify streams.

Headed up by front man Jay Kay, the band will be bringing back fan favourites, as well as debuting new material, on their 2025 world tour. Here's how you can get tickets to see them in the UK.

Buy Jamiroquai tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

Photo by Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jamiroquai will be visiting 14 venues across Europe in winter 2025. Here's a full list:

When do Jamiroquai tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 22nd November.

Jamiroquai pre-sale tickets

Jamiroquai fans can get their hands on tickets earlier for both the Manchester and Glasgow shows.

The Co-op live pre-sale for Manchester will run from 9am on Wednesday 20th November until 8am on Friday 22nd November.

When it comes to the Glasgow show, you can access OVO and Artist presale tickets from 9am on Wednesday 20th November until 8am on Friday 22nd November, and Gigs in Scotland presale from 9am on Thursday 21st November until 8am on Friday 22nd November.

Jamiroquai ticket prices: how much will Jamiroquai UK tour tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Jamiroquai's The Heels of Steel tour will vary depending on the venue.

So far, prices for the show in London's O2 start at £58.30, while Glasgow's OVO Hydro show is priced from £52.80 to £234.40.

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and get online bright and early — we'd recommend at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

If demand is high, another way to increase your odds of snagging a ticket is by purchasing a hospitality ticket. These are more costly than regular tickets, but if you have the disposable income, there will be far less demand for these.

