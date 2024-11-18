The Exes singer released her debut EP, All The Things I Never Said, way back in pre-COVID January 2020. The debut EP featured the tracks That Way, All My Friends Are Fake, and Tear Myself Apart (co-written by none other than Billie Eilish and Finneas).

The 21-year-old's debut album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, came in May 2022, and entered within the top 10 position around the world.

Things only went on to get bigger for McRae, however! The song Greedy is McRae's biggest debut on Spotify to date, and in 2024, the popstar was awarded with Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the JUNO awards, as well as Rising Star at the Global Awards.

With McRae's third studio album release date imminent, the singer-songwriter has announced UK dates as part of her Miss Possessive tour. Here's how you can snap up pre-sale tickets today.

Buy Tate McRae tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

When and where is Tate McRae's new UK tour?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The Miss Possessive tour will be stopping at five UK and Ireland cities, but will McRae be coming to a venue near you? Let's find out.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the Tate McRae UK tour ticket prices?

At the time of writing (Monday 18th November), ticket prices for McRae's UK tour haven't been confirmed.

However, we do now that tickets for her last UK tour cost between £40 and £160, so we'd assume ticket prices for this tour will start at a similar price, potentially slightly higher.

Buy Tate McRae tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Tate McRae Miss Possessive tour tickets

O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for the Miss Possessive tour will be released this morning (Monday 18th November) at 9am.

The American Express pre-sale will go live at 9am tomorrow (Tuesday 19th November).

Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be released two days later, Thursday 21st November, at 9am.

General on sale is happening on Friday 22nd November, also at 9am.

Buy Tate McRae tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Here's everything you need to know about how the American Express pre-sale works on Ticketmaster.