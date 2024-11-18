How to get Tate McRae tickets for 2025 UK tour as pre-sale goes live today
Tate McRae is bringing her Miss Possessive tour to the UK. With the first pre-sale live this morning, here's everything you need to know about securing tickets.
All of these UK tour announcements have us feeling Greedy!
Last week, we were treated with the news of Robbie Williams tickets, Raye tickets, Olivia Rodrigo tickets, and Pitbull tickets, and that's just to name a few UK shows. Now, Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae is coming to the UK on her Miss Possession world tour.
The Exes singer released her debut EP, All The Things I Never Said, way back in pre-COVID January 2020. The debut EP featured the tracks That Way, All My Friends Are Fake, and Tear Myself Apart (co-written by none other than Billie Eilish and Finneas).
The 21-year-old's debut album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, came in May 2022, and entered within the top 10 position around the world.
Things only went on to get bigger for McRae, however! The song Greedy is McRae's biggest debut on Spotify to date, and in 2024, the popstar was awarded with Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the JUNO awards, as well as Rising Star at the Global Awards.
With McRae's third studio album release date imminent, the singer-songwriter has announced UK dates as part of her Miss Possessive tour. Here's how you can snap up pre-sale tickets today.
When and where is Tate McRae's new UK tour?
The Miss Possessive tour will be stopping at five UK and Ireland cities, but will McRae be coming to a venue near you? Let's find out.
Full list of Tate McRae UK tour dates and venues:
- 16th May 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 19th May 2025 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 20th May 2025 — London, The O2
- 23rd May 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 24th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
What are the Tate McRae UK tour ticket prices?
At the time of writing (Monday 18th November), ticket prices for McRae's UK tour haven't been confirmed.
However, we do now that tickets for her last UK tour cost between £40 and £160, so we'd assume ticket prices for this tour will start at a similar price, potentially slightly higher.
How to get Tate McRae Miss Possessive tour tickets
O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for the Miss Possessive tour will be released this morning (Monday 18th November) at 9am.
The American Express pre-sale will go live at 9am tomorrow (Tuesday 19th November).
Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be released two days later, Thursday 21st November, at 9am.
General on sale is happening on Friday 22nd November, also at 9am.
