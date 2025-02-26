Dom will also be sharing special stories from behind-the-scenes and insights that fans of the show will find fascinating.

Plus, don't forget that this is live theatre, and you can therefore expect a few surprises. Audience members should stay on the lookout for various pranks and surprises – who knows, perhaps you could end up starring in your very own Trigger Happy TV sketch!

So, to help you be in with the chance of experiencing the Giant Phone live, as well as finding out what happened to The Scout, we've put together the ultimate guide to how to get Trigger Happy TV Live tickets.

When and where can I see Trigger Happy TV live?

In 2025, you'll have four separate opportunities to catch Trigger Happy TV Live. Here's a full list of UK tour dates and venues:

When do Trigger Happy TV Live tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 28th February.

There are also plenty of pre-sales going live before that date, for anyone who plans to get their hands on tickets early. Here's a full list:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 26th Feb until 9am on Friday 28th Feb): Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, London

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 27th Feb until 9am on Friday 28th Feb): Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, London

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 27th Feb until 9am on Friday 28th Feb): Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, London

Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 27th Feb until 9am on Friday 28th Feb): Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, London

How to get Trigger Happy TV Live tickets?

Be sure to head online bright and early (at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale) so that you'll be in with the best chance of securing the tickets of your choice.

Also ensure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand, to avoid any delays at checkout.

