How to get Drake tickets as new pre-sale goes live for Wireless 2025 dates
Drake is making history by becoming the first ever artist to headline all three nights at Wireless Festival.
In a world first, US rapper Drake will be headlining all three nights of London's Wireless Festival in 2025.
This will be the first time any artist has headlined the festival for three nights and has been announced in honour of Wireless's 20th anniversary. This will also mark Drake's first set of performances in the UK for six years.
Drake will be performing three different bespoke set lists each night to close out the annual hip-hop musical after a full day of other acts, including Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker and Vybz Kartel.
The rest of the Wireless Festival acts have yet to be announced, but for now, here's how you can get tickets to the Finsbury Park festival today.
Buy Wireless Festival tickets at Ticketmaster
Jump to:
- When is Drake performing at Wireless Festival 2025?
- Where is Wireless Festival 2025?
- When is the Wireless Festival 2025 pre-sale?
- How to get Drake at Wireless Festival 2025 tickets
- How much do Wireless Festival tickets cost?
When is Drake performing at Wireless Festival 2025?
Drake will be headlining Wireless Festival every night from 11th to 13th July 2025.
His set will close out each night on the festival's main stage following a full day of gigs.
Who else is performing at Wireless Festival 2025?
The full line-up has yet to be announced, but so far includes: Drake, Partynextdoor, Summer Walker, Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel.
Where is Wireless Festival 2025?
Wireless Festival takes place every year in Finsbury Park in North London.
The park has its own tube station on the Piccadilly and Victoria lines.
When is the Wireless Festival 2025 pre-sale?
Pre-sale tickets went live yesterday (Monday 17th February) at 12pm (midday).
This first pre-sale is for Mastercard holders and Three+ customers, but will be followed by a second pre-sale on Thursday for Ticketmaster and Live Nation members. Here's a list of all the different pre-sales:
- Mastercard pre-sale | Monday 17th February, 12pm
- Three pre-sale | Monday 17th February, 12pm
- Ticketmaster pre-sale | Tuesday 18th February, 12pm
- Live Nation pre-sale | Tuesday 18th February, 12pm
- Festival pre-sale | Tuesday 18th February, 12pm
For more information on concert pre-sales, take a look at our how does the O2 pre-sale work on Ticketmaster and what is an Artist pre-sale guides.
How to get Drake at Wireless Festival 2025 tickets
As we've said, pre-sale tickets went live yesterday (Monday 17th February), so head over to Ticketmaster if you're a Mastercard or Three customer.
Otherwise, general sale goes live at 12pm on Wednesday 19th February.
How much do Wireless Festival tickets cost?
For Wireless Festival you can either buy one, two or three-day tickets – and this year is definitely the time to opt for the three. At the time of writing (Tuesday 18th February), this is the price breakdown:
- Day tickets — £135 (release three)
- Two day tickets — £256 (release three)
- Weekend tickets — £305.50 (release three)
