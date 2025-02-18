Drake will be performing three different bespoke set lists each night to close out the annual hip-hop musical after a full day of other acts, including Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker and Vybz Kartel.

The rest of the Wireless Festival acts have yet to be announced, but for now, here's how you can get tickets to the Finsbury Park festival today.

Jump to:

When is Drake performing at Wireless Festival 2025?

Drake will be headlining Wireless Festival every night from 11th to 13th July 2025.

His set will close out each night on the festival's main stage following a full day of gigs.

Who else is performing at Wireless Festival 2025?

The full line-up has yet to be announced, but so far includes: Drake, Partynextdoor, Summer Walker, Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel.

Where is Wireless Festival 2025?

Wireless Festival takes place every year in Finsbury Park in North London.

The park has its own tube station on the Piccadilly and Victoria lines.

When is the Wireless Festival 2025 pre-sale?

Pre-sale tickets went live yesterday (Monday 17th February) at 12pm (midday).

This first pre-sale is for Mastercard holders and Three+ customers, but will be followed by a second pre-sale on Thursday for Ticketmaster and Live Nation members. Here's a list of all the different pre-sales:

Mastercard pre-sale | Monday 17th February, 12pm

Three pre-sale | Monday 17th February, 12pm

Ticketmaster pre-sale | Tuesday 18th February, 12pm

Live Nation pre-sale | Tuesday 18th February, 12pm

Festival pre-sale | Tuesday 18th February, 12pm

How to get Drake at Wireless Festival 2025 tickets

As we've said, pre-sale tickets went live yesterday (Monday 17th February), so head over to Ticketmaster if you're a Mastercard or Three customer.

Otherwise, general sale goes live at 12pm on Wednesday 19th February.

How much do Wireless Festival tickets cost?

For Wireless Festival you can either buy one, two or three-day tickets – and this year is definitely the time to opt for the three. At the time of writing (Tuesday 18th February), this is the price breakdown:

Day tickets — £135 (release three)

Two day tickets — £256 (release three)

Weekend tickets — £305.50 (release three)

