The new live tour for that podcast, November Nonsense, will visit 12 venues across the country this year, and the tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 14th February.

Little said of the tour: "We absolutely love going on tour, being on stage is such a buzz and with the crowd we have a right laugh, November can’t come soon enough."

Meanwhile, Mellor added: "Me and Ralf live on stage again, what could possibly go wrong. We absolutely love doing our live show and we just want everyone to come along, get involved and hopefully have a great time. Bring on November."

The duo will visit venues in Birmingham, York, Liverpool, Stockton, Glasgow, Manchester, Reading, London, Halifax, Sheffield, Nottingham and Stoke across a three-week period.

They most recently appeared together on screen in last year's entertainment/docuseries Will & Ralf Should Know Better, at which time Mellor told RadioTimes.com that he would "definitely" return to the Two Pints series if the opportunity arose.

"We did have a script called Two Pints, Last Orders," Mellor revealed. "Susan Nickson, the original creator, wrote it, and the BBC said they didn't want to revisit it. So there is a massive hunger for it.

"People are begging us to really bring it back, and I would always be up for going back there and revisiting it, whether it be a documentary or a one-off special, because it was a massive part of my life and people loved it."

He added: "I would definitely revisit it if there was an opportunity to do so, absolutely."

Two Pints Podcast Live: November Nonsense tour tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 14th February.

