Will Mellor, who starred as Gaz Wilkinson in the comedy, has made it clear he would "definitely revisit" his character should the opportunity arise.

Catching up with RadioTimes.com about his friendship with former co-star Ralf Little as they front new series Will & Ralf Should Know Better, Mellor was asked if he would ever want to return, and gave a positive response!

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. BBC

"That was the reason why I made the podcast, Two Pints with Will & Ralf," he explained. "In lockdown, the amount of people that were saying, 'We're watching reruns of Two Pints, the good old days.'

"Nostalgia is a big thing, people grew up with that show, and we did have a script called Two Pints, Last Orders."

He continued: "Susan Nickson, the original creator, wrote it, and the BBC said they didn't want to revisit it. So there is a massive hunger for it.

"People are begging us to really bring it back, and I would always be up for going back there and revisiting it, whether it be a documentary or a one-off special, because it was a massive part of my life and people loved it."

He went on to say that to this day he still gets stopped in the street by people telling him how big a part the series played in people's lives, adding: "I would definitely revisit it if there was an opportunity to do so, absolutely."

