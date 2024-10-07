"We wanted to put ourselves in positions where we wouldn't normally to see how we'd turn out," Mellor exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

"Me and him [Little] have known each other for a long time, so it meant we didn't have to fake a friendship."

Each episode will see the pair experience something they've never done before, whether it be trying classic Strongman events, visiting an off-grid eco village or performing with the Dreamboys - they did it all!

More like this

Will Mellor and Ralf Little. U&Dave

However, in some of the episodes the pair often get quite emotional as they tap into their feelings in a way they've not done before.

In episode 2, the pair arrive in Wales as they are welcomed into an eco-village, which for Will, made him feel "really calm".

He told RadioTimes.com: "I felt like I was meant to be there. It was the toilet situation where I went, 'Nope, that's not happening.' But that is the honesty is what the key word is for this, that we wanted to be honest and genuine, and it's not scripted and it's not overproduced. What you see is what you get."

While they experience different challenges and see how other people live, their pair also spend an awful lot of time with each other and for Will, he learnt much more about Ralf than he had ever expected to.

Ralf Little and Will Mellor. UKTV

"I am much more open than he is and that why I think our friendship works," he explained. "Because we're so different as people, and that's why the podcast works, and hopefully people will enjoy what we do in this show, because we are very different people."

Explaining further, Mellor said: "Ralf never talks about his past or his emotions or how he feels, he sort of has a guard up and I was hoping that he'd let that down a bit, and I was really glad he did open up and talk.

"I think he's sort of scared of what might come out if he opens the floodgates, a little bit like we all are, but I found out a lot more about him, and it makes sense now why he is a certain way, because I found out what he's been through. Everyone's got a past, but not everyone's ready to talk about it. And I think this show give us an opportunity to do that as well, definitely."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will and Ralf airs on U&Dave on Monday 7th October at 10pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.