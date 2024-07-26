How to get Nick Mohammed tickets for Ted Lasso star's new UK tour
After a sell-out UK tour in 2023 and an extended run in London’s West End, Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed has announced a brand-new show as his alter-ego Mr Swallow.
We all need more laughter in our lives, and we know just the comedian to deliver this: Ted Lasso and Taskmaster star Nick Mohammed.
The British actor and comedian is preparing to embark on his biggest live tour to date in 2025 as he returns to the stage as his alter-ego, Mr Swallow. Mr Swallow has already garnered critical acclaim for his previous shows The Very Best & Worst of Mr Swallow, A Christmas Carol-ish, Dracula!, and Mr Swallow: Houdini.
Now, Mr Swallow is back with his brand-new show, Show Pony, and speaking about the upcoming UK tour, Mohammed said: "Once bitten, twice shy! It is with the deepest pride that I subject the nation to another bout of Mr Swallow. And this time, I won’t even be doing the whole thing on roller-skates!" — now that's an endorsement for a show if we ever did hear one.
As well as delighting the UK with his alter-ego, you can also find Mohammed in series such as The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney Plus, Steven Moffat’s Douglas is Cancelled, and Apple TV's Ted Lasso. For fans of Taskmaster — which we imagine is a lot of you, as this is Radio Times after all — you'll remember Mohammed as one of the worst contestants in the history of the game show!
Let's find out how you can secure Mohammed's Mr Swallow: Show Pony UK tour tickets today.
More like this
Buy Nick Mohammed is Mr Swallow: Show Pony tickets at ATG Tickets
For fans of Ted Lasso, read our chat with Nick Mohammed about the return of Ted Lasso.
What are the Nick Mohammed UK tour dates for 2025?
When comedians, theatre shows and musicians announce UK tours, there's always the anticipated question: will it travel to a city near me? Luckily for us, Mohammed has announced 24 dates up and down the country, including cities such as London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bristol and more. Let's take a look.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Mr Swallow: Show Pony UK tour dates and venues for 2025:
- 30th April 2025 — London, Hackney Empire
- 1st May 2025 — London, Hackney Empire
- 3rd May 2025 — Leeds, Grand Theatre
- 4th May 2025 — Salford, Lowry Theatre
- 6th May 2025 — Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- 7th May 2025 — Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 8th May 2025 — Hull, City Hall
- 10th May 2025 — Guildford, G Live
- 11th May 2025 — Ipswich, Corn Exchange
- 14th May 2025 — Fareham, Fareham Live
- 15th May 2025 — Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
- 16th May 2025 — London, Richmond Theatre
- 17th May 2025 — London, Richmond Theatre
- 18th May 2025 — Aylesbury, The Waterside
- 21st May 2025 — Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
- 22nd May 2025 — Cardiff, New Theatre
- 23rd May 2025 — Northampton, Royal & Derngate
- 24th May 2025 — Newcastle, Tyne Theatre
- 25th May 2025 — Glasgow, Theatre Royal
- 28th May 2025 — York, Grand Opera House
- 29th May 2025 — Oxford, New Theatre
- 30th May 2025 — Bristol, Beacon
- 31st May 2025 — Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 1st June 2025 — Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
How much do Nick Mohammed is Mr Swallow: Show Pony tickets cost?
At the time of writing (Friday 26th July), tickets for Mohammed's show, Mr Swallow: Show Pony will set you back from £24.10, and you are subject to a transaction fee of up to £3.95.
Buy Nick Mohammed is Mr. Swallow: Show Pony tickets at ATG Tickets
How to get Nick Mohammed Mr Swallow UK tour tickets
Pre-sale tickets were available for fans from Wednesday 24th July until this morning (Friday 26th July).
General on sale is taking place this morning (Friday 26th July) at 10am.
Buy Nick Mohammed is Mr Swallow: Show Pony tickets at ATG Tickets
For more of the latest ticketing releases, such as Sabrina Carpenter tickets, Wimbledon 2025 tickets, and The World of Tim Burton tickets, stay up to date with our Going Out section. And don't forget about Sabrina Carpenter final ticket sale.