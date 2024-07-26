Now, Mr Swallow is back with his brand-new show, Show Pony, and speaking about the upcoming UK tour, Mohammed said: "Once bitten, twice shy! It is with the deepest pride that I subject the nation to another bout of Mr Swallow. And this time, I won’t even be doing the whole thing on roller-skates!" — now that's an endorsement for a show if we ever did hear one.

As well as delighting the UK with his alter-ego, you can also find Mohammed in series such as The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney Plus, Steven Moffat’s Douglas is Cancelled, and Apple TV's Ted Lasso. For fans of Taskmaster — which we imagine is a lot of you, as this is Radio Times after all — you'll remember Mohammed as one of the worst contestants in the history of the game show!

Let's find out how you can secure Mohammed's Mr Swallow: Show Pony UK tour tickets today.

Buy Nick Mohammed is Mr Swallow: Show Pony tickets at ATG Tickets

For fans of Ted Lasso, read our chat with Nick Mohammed about the return of Ted Lasso.

Nick Mohammed. Matt Crockett

When comedians, theatre shows and musicians announce UK tours, there's always the anticipated question: will it travel to a city near me? Luckily for us, Mohammed has announced 24 dates up and down the country, including cities such as London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bristol and more. Let's take a look.

How much do Nick Mohammed is Mr Swallow: Show Pony tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Friday 26th July), tickets for Mohammed's show, Mr Swallow: Show Pony will set you back from £24.10, and you are subject to a transaction fee of up to £3.95.

How to get Nick Mohammed Mr Swallow UK tour tickets

Pre-sale tickets were available for fans from Wednesday 24th July until this morning (Friday 26th July).

General on sale is taking place this morning (Friday 26th July) at 10am.

