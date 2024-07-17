This brilliant exhibition will come to London in the final stop of the decade-long world tour, and the London exhibition marks the only ever showing in the UK.

The World of Tim Burton exhibition is landing in the UK at the perfect time for two reasons: one, it's the month of Halloween, and two, it's shortly after the much-anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice hits the cinemas.

Curated in collaborated with the 65-year-old creative himself, you can expect collections from Burton's personal archive, as well as sculptural installations, set designs, costume designs, and more. We have everything you need to know about this coveted exhibition, including how to get your hands on pre-sale tickets today.

What is The World of Tim Burton?

The World of Tim Burton via Ticketmaster. © Tim Burton

While Burton is most known for his cinematic work, the exhibition is titled The World of Tim Burton, so will be exploring various facets of his creative work, such as his production as an illustrator, painter, photographer, and author.

The exhibition will also delve into Burton's collaborates with designers, and showcase how the American artist thinks outside of the box when it comes to mediums and formats.

Various collections such as drawings, paintings, photographs, sketchbooks, moving-image works, sculptural installations, set and costume designs will be on display, and these works cover Burton's life from childhood to the present day.

When is the Tim Burton exhibition coming to London?

The World of Tim Burton via Ticketmaster. © Tim Burton

The World of Tim Burton will be at London's The Design Museum from 25th October 2024 until 21st April 2025, and tickets for all dates are on sale now.

The Design Museum in West London, and the address is as follows: The Design Museum, 224-238 Kensington High Street, London, W8 6AG.

The Design Museum is easy to reach via Kensington Olympia station for Overground, District, and Southern rail services.

How to get The World of Tim Burton UK tickets

Pre-sale tickets for The World of Tim Burton are on sale right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 17th July).

Pre-sale will end and general on sale will begin on Friday 19th July, also at 10am.

