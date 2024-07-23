The Espresso singer last hit up the UK in May 2024, headlining one of the days at the Radio 1 Big Weekend. In 2023, she embarked on her Emails I Can't Send tour, visiting five venues across the UK and Ireland.

It may seem surprisingly soon to embark on another UK and Europe tour; however, the tour announcement didn't come as a huge surprise to those in the know, thanks to a number of visual clues left by the pop star on several UK venues.

Sites including Glasgow's OVO Hydro, London's O2 Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live saw a red lipstick kiss projected onto them on Wednesday 17th July. Each venue also posted on Instagram with the caption "I have a fun idea babe…tomorrow at 4pm BST.", which fans immediately recognised as lyrics from the smash hit Please Please Please.

So by now, we bet you wanna know how to get tickets, so we'll keep it Short n' Sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter. Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images

The pop sweetheart will be hitting up five venues across the UK and Ireland on her Short n' Sweet tour, as well as four venues in Europe. Here's a full list of the UK and Ireland dates and venues:

How to get Sabrina Carpenter UK tour tickets

The first lot of pre-sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Tuesday 23rd July. This pre-sale is for those who bought the album in advance and O2, OVO and CO-OP Priority customers. However, there will be several other pre-sales across the week and you can find a full list of pre-sales below.

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 26th July, however, fans will have the chance to snag tickets earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales.

We're expecting demand to be high for this one, so be sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and get online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale — although the earlier the better.

Chances are that you'll be one of thousands waiting for tickets, but luckily we've put together the ultimate guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to help you be in with the best chance.

There are several pre-sales available for those who want to get their hands on tickets earlier. Here's a full list and all the venues they apply to— bear in mind that not all pre-sales are applicable to all dates:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow

Album pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Manchester

Artist pre-sale (from 12pm on Tuesday 23rd July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow

MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Dublin

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 12am on Thursday 24th July until 9am on Friday 26th July): Glasgow

What are the VIP packages for Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet tour?

If you want to take your concert experience to the next level, one of the best ways to do that is by purchasing a VIP package.

Not only can you opt for VIP packages on the Ticketmaster website, Seat Unique also offers many VIP packages. For this tour, you can snag packages for the Birmingham, London and Manchester shows.

Some of the benefits the packages feature include exclusive VIP entrance, premium seats, private lounge access and a private WC and cloakroom facility. Different packages include different benefits and come in a range of prices.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter VIP tickets from £189 at Seat Unique

