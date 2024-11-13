Rodrigo's show lands in the middle of her Guts World tour, which will be taking her to Manchester's CO-OP Arena at the end of the month.

The announcement has also sparked plenty of Glastonbury rumours. The singer last performed at the famous Somerset festival in 2022, except on the Other Stage instead of The Pyramid.

Rodrigo is the fifth headline act to be announced, alongside Jeff Lynne's ELO, Zach Bryan, Hugh Jackman and Noah Kahan.

More are due to be announced soon but for now here's how you can get tickets to see the purple popstar live.

Buy Olivia Rodrigo BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

When can I see Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park?

BST Hyde Park normally runs on weekends throughout June and July. Here's the date of Olivia Rodrigo's show:

Friday 27th Jun 2025 – London, BST Hyde Park

How much do Olivia Rodrigo BST Hyde Park tickets cost?

Tickets start at £112 for general admission, although you can buy Primary Entry and Gold Circle tickets starting from £133. If you're taking a child aged 2-9 tickets cost £5.55.

How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park

An AMEX pre-sale tickets went live at 9am on Monday 11th November, but a second BST pre-sale will go live today (Wednesday 13th November) at 9am.

General sale opens at 9am on Friday 15th November. Given how popular Rodrigo is we'd recommend following all our tips in how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Olivia Rodrigo BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Is Olivia Rodrigo performing any other UK shows in 2025?

Yes. Olivia Rodrigo is also performing two shows at Manchester's CO-OP Live in 2025 as part of her Guts world tour.

Tickets to this went on sale earlier this year and have understandably sold out. However, you could try your hand at getting hospitality tickets through official partner Seat Unique.

Buy Olivia Rodrigo hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

