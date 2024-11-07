FloridaTix offers 40% off Orlando Parks tickets in exclusive Black Friday sale

As part of Black Friday, Floridatix – official ticketing partner to Florida’s theme parks – is offering an exclusive deal to UK customers.

For those eyeing up a visit to Disney World, Universal Studios or Discovery Cove in the next few years, do we have a deal for you.

Right now, you can save up to 40% off entry to Discovery Cove and an additional 16% off tickets for all Orlando parks, including Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Universal Epic Universe and LEGOLAND Florida.

We’ve also spotted extra savings at rival site Attraction Tickets, all of which you can take a look at below.

These deals will run throughout November, but make sure you pick them up before its too late. Here’s how you can save big bucks on your next trip to Florida.

Get 40% off Orlando Park tickets at Floridatix

What is Floridatix?

FloridaTix is a UK-based company that sells tickets for Florida attractions, theme parks, and tours. The site is an official partner of Disney, Universal and Seaworld and offers packages across all of their major parks.

Some of its biggest partners include: the Walt Disney World Parks, Universal Orland Resort, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, the Kennedy Space Centre, Discovery Cove, SeaWorld and Volcano Bay.

What’s included in the Floridatix Black Friday discount?

Photo by Toni Salama/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Floridatix is currently offering up to 40% off entry to Discovery Cove – the popular theme park known for its animal encounters such as swimming with dolphins, handling exotic birds and snorkelling with fish and sting rays in the Grand Reef.

Normal prices for Discovery Cove start at £179 for non-swim tickets and £231 for swim tickets, but these have already been reduced to £144 and £164 respectively.

The site is also offering an extra 16% off all tickets when you use the code “BFRIDAY” at checkout. This means you could save on tickets to Disney World, SeaWorld, Universal and more.

How to get the Floridatix Black Friday discount

The discounts on Discovery Cove tickets have already been applied, so all you need to do is head over to the Floridatix website and put the tickets in your basket before the sale runs out.

However, to get the additional 16% off all attractions, you’ll need to put the code “BFRIDAY” into your basket.

Best Orlando Parks discounts we’ve spotted this Black Friday

Getty Images

40% off Discovery Cove tickets

What’s the deal: As we’ve said, you can get up to 40% off Discovery Cove tickets, with prices cut from £231 to £164 for swim tickets and £179 to £144 for non-swim.

We’ve also found a similar discount of 37% off at Attraction Tickets,

Why we chose it: Discovery Cove is a once in a lifetime day out (I say from experience). During your visit you’ll get up close to a whole menagerie of sea life, including dolphins, sting rays, and hundreds of fish. There’s plenty of photo opportunities, plus additional pools and lounge areas to relax in.

Get 16% off all Orlando Park tickets

What’s the deal: Floridatix is also offering 16% across all their experiences. Simply use the code “BFRIDAY” at checkout.

Or, you can save 15% off a range of packages at Attraction Tickets by using the code “BLACKFRIDAY”.

In all honesty there’s not much difference between the two sites so it’s up to you which one you go for. If you want to book accommodation alongside park entry, we’d suggest going with Attraction Tickets. But if you want more experiences other than the theme parks, e.g. tours, Floridatix edges it.

Why we chose it: We don’t have to tell you that booking a holiday to Florida is expensive, and that’s even if you don’t have kids. So, now is your chance to really make a dent in that final bill.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

10% off Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood tickets

What’s the deal: At Attraction Tickets, you can save 10% on entry to Disneyland California and Universal Studios Hollywood when you use the code “BLACKFRIDAY”.

This is specifically for the standard entry to these parks. The 15% general saving does not apply to these.

Why we chose it: If you’re just planning to go a specific park, this is a great little saving to snap up.

Get 10% off Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood at Attraction Tickets

Advertisement MPU article

For more theme park deals, check out how to get cheap Disneyland Paris tickets and how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets.