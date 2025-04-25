Capital Summertime Ball 2025 dates and how to get tickets
The line-up will be announced soon!
Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is fast approaching, and now exciting details about when the line-up will be announced have been revealed.
The huge party is set to unfold in June at Wembley Stadium, and will no doubt feature some of the world's hottest artists.
Last year's event featured the likes of American pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Bradley Simpson, the lead singer of the Vamps, '90s trio Sugababes and electronic band Rudimental.
Summertime Ball newcomer Benson Boone, RAYE, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Paul Russell were also among the acts on the line-up last year.
Wondering who could be following in their footsteps and when the party is set to take place? Read on for everything you need to know about this year's event.
When is Capital Summertime Ball 2025?
Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is taking place on Sunday 15th June at Wembley Stadium.
Mark the date in your calendars now!
How to get tickets for Capital Summertime Ball 2025
Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets on Wednesday 30th April at 9am.
Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.
Presale tickets for the event will become available on Tuesday 29th April at 9am.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
When will the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 line-up be revealed?
Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be announcing the line-up live on Capital Breakfast on Monday 28th April at 7am.
"We cannot wait for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard to be back!" Jordan, Chris and Sian said in a joint statement.
They continued: "It’s the UK’s biggest summer party and this year’s line-up is absolutely huge.
"The atmosphere, the anthems, the energy, it is going to be unreal. Make sure you are listening to Capital Breakfast on Monday and Tuesday to find out the Ballers joining us at Wembley!"
Make sure you also check out how to get Chelsea Flower Show tickets and women's FA Cup Final tickets.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.