Last year's event featured the likes of American pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Bradley Simpson, the lead singer of the Vamps, '90s trio Sugababes and electronic band Rudimental.

Summertime Ball newcomer Benson Boone, RAYE, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Paul Russell were also among the acts on the line-up last year.

Wondering who could be following in their footsteps and when the party is set to take place? Read on for everything you need to know about this year's event.

When is Capital Summertime Ball 2025?

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is taking place on Sunday 15th June at Wembley Stadium.

Mark the date in your calendars now!

How to get tickets for Capital Summertime Ball 2025

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets on Wednesday 30th April at 9am.

Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Presale tickets for the event will become available on Tuesday 29th April at 9am.

When will the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 line-up be revealed?

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be announcing the line-up live on Capital Breakfast on Monday 28th April at 7am.

"We cannot wait for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard to be back!" Jordan, Chris and Sian said in a joint statement.

They continued: "It’s the UK’s biggest summer party and this year’s line-up is absolutely huge.

"The atmosphere, the anthems, the energy, it is going to be unreal. Make sure you are listening to Capital Breakfast on Monday and Tuesday to find out the Ballers joining us at Wembley!"

