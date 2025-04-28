Speaking about the upcoming show, Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North said: "We are absolutely buzzing to be back at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard this year!

"We’ve just announced the first half of the incredible line-up on-air, but be sure to tune in to Capital Breakfast tomorrow for even more names that will be playing!"

Here's everything you need to know about the Capital Summertime Ball...

When and where is Capital Summertime Ball 2025?

This year, Capital's Summertime Ball will be held on Sunday 15th June.

The show will be at London's Wembley Stadium – with 80,000 people joining the party.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2025 line-up: Full list of confirmed acts performing

Mariah Carey

Benson Boone

KSI

Lola Young

Busted vs McFly

Zara Larsson

Dasha

Reneé Rapp

Jessie J

More artists are set to be confirmed on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby.

How do I get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball 2025?

Tickets for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will be on general sale from 9am on Wednesday 30th April.

They are available exclusively on Global Player, which is available as an app via the Apple app store or Google Play store.

Exclusive pre-sale access will be available from 9am on Tuesday 29th April for those who are already signed up and logged in to the player.

Barclaycard customers can also get 10 per cent off pre-sale tickets in a Barclaycard presale (via Barclaycard Entertainment or the Global Player link) - you can find more information on that discount now.

If you can't get tickets, you'll be able to listen in to highlights on Capital FM throughout the day.

