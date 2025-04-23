Having been held since 1913 the festival is considered a must-see for both gardening enthusiasts and casual London tourists – as long as they can get a ticket that is.

Less than a month out from this year's event, tickets are predictably running low, but that doesn't mean you should give up. There are still a few general sale tickets left, plus hospitality options that will get you into those hallowed grounds.

Below, we've outlined exactly how to get tickets to this year's Chelsea Flower Show, as well as how much a space costs, so let's dig in.

Read more:

When is the Chelsea Flower Show 2025?

This year's Chelsea Flower Show will run from Tuesday 20th to Saturday 24th May.

As per usual, the first two days are strictly reserved for RHS members – so Tuesday and Wednesday – and after that, all days are open to the public.

Are tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show sold out?

Carl Court/Getty Images

No tickets are not sold out, but availability is very low.

There are still a few general sale tickets left for Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd May, although it looks like you'll have to book an all-day ticket, which are more expensive.

Otherwise you can find tickets available on hospitality website, Seat Unique.

When do Chelsea Flower Show tickets normally go on sale?

Chelsea Flower Show tickets often go on sale around mid-September or early October, although again, priority is given to RHS members.

If you're keen to get the jump on next year, you can sign yourself up to an RHS membership from £58.50 each.

Sign up to RHS membership

How to get tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show 2025

Right now, you can try getting some of the remaining tickets through the official Chelsea Flower Show page on AXS.

Otherwise, you can find hospitality tickets at official partner Seat Unique. These tickets are far more expensive than the normal entry but they do have plenty of availability and they get you extra perks. This includes access to several lounges and restaurants around the venue as well as afternoon teas and exclusive foraging and planting experiences.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How much are Chelsea Flower Show tickets?

hoto by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The remaining Chelsea Flower Show tickets start at £137.50 for an all-day pass on the Thursday and Friday.

Normally, the half-day or evening tickets range between £55 and £75 per person.

Otherwise, hospitality packages start at £599, however they go up to £1,049 depending on the day you pick.

Ad

You can also take a look at how to get Women's FA Cup Final tickets and FA Cup Final tickets. Plus, French Open tickets.