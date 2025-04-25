Among this is the official Squid Game experience, which is now heading for London after successful runs in New York, Sydney, Seoul, and Madrid.

Opening this spring, visitors will have the chance to take part in several games from the series – minus the deadly consequences of course. The sets and costumes will all mimic the TV show's iconic imagery, from the red-hooded guards to the prison jumpsuits, and visitors will face off against each other to claim victory at the end.

Tickets for this highly-anticipated series are now on sale, so here's everything you need to know.

Buy Squid Game Experience tickets at Fever

What happens in the Squid Game Experience?

'Squid Game: The Experience. Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix

If you know anything about the Squid Game Netflix series, we probably don't need to tell you what happens at the live experience.

Contestants go head to head across a series of games all engineered by a mysterious frontman. Each session will last approximately 60 minutes and include games such as Memory Steps, Marbles, Rope Game, Chair Game and, of course, the infamous Red Light Green Light.

These seemingly simple playground games all come dressed up like the actual sets from the series with accurate costumes, lighting and props – not to mention Young-hee herself.

The experience also includes plenty of photo opportunity as well as a Korean-inspired Night Market where you'll have the chance to buy food, drink and a ton of merch.

Where is the new Squid Game Experience in London?

The Squid Game Experience will take place at Immerse LDN at the ExCel centre.

Found on the city’s historic Royal Victoria Dock, the centre is home to some of the UK’s biggest exhibitions and events. To get there, all you need to do is get the Elizabeth Line or the DLR to Custom House Station. You can also drive, but beware that parking costs £25 for up to 24 hours.

When does the Squid Game Experience open?

Squid Game: The Experience. Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix

The Squid Game Experience is set for "spring 2025" but we don't yet know what the exact dates will be.

The experience will open from 11am to 8pm.

How long does the Squid Game Experience last?

The Squid Game Experience lasts approximately 60 minutes as you run through the five interactive games.

How to get tickets to the Squid Game Experience

Tickets go on sale at 12pm (midday) on Friday 25th April.

You can find tickets at Fever, so get your team ready and head over there before spaces fill up.

