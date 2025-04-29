Explorers – The Age of Discovery is a live show which will see May bring to life the stories of extraordinary explorers – those who have travelled deserts, scaled mountains, explored space, and sailed across oceans (basically, a lot more impressive than the likes of us!).

Among the explorers whose stories will be told are Leif Erikson, John Cabot and Gertrude Bell.

Tickets went on sale earlier this month for May's shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. While we were jealous of our friends across the globe, pre-sale tickets for May's UK shows are now on sale.

Where can I see James May's Explorers live show?

James May in James May's Great Explorers. Channel 5

We've included the list of UK dates and venues for May's new live shows below; with stops in Manchester, Woking, Stoke and more this autumn, we're hopeful May will be visiting a centre near you.

30th Sept 2025 — New Victoria Theatre, Woking

3rd Oct 2025 — Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol

4th Oct 2025 — The Brighton Centre, Brighton

7th Oct 2025 — Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

15th Oct 2025 — Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent

16th Oct 2025 — O2 Apollo, Manchester

21st Oct 2025 — New Theatre, Oxford

23rd Oct 2025 — O2 Guildhall, Southampton

How can I get James May Explorers UK tour tickets?

Pre-sale tickets for Southampton, Brighton and Manchester will be released from today (Tuesday 29th April) at 10am, with general on sale for all dates happening Friday 2nd May at 10am.

For more of the latest ticket releases, such as Champions League final tickets, FA Cup final tickets and Women's Rugby World Cup tickets, stay up to date with our Going Out section.