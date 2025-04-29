How to get James May tickets for Explorer live shows across the UK
The Top Gear presenter will host his live show, Explorers – The Age of Discover, in the UK this autumn.
Back in February, James May presented his latest TV series, the Channel 4 show James May's Great Explorers. The factual TV series saw May chart the journeys of the likes of Christopher Columbus, Sir Walter Raleigh and Captain James Cook.
Now, May is bringing elements of this show to the stage in Explorers – The Age of Discovery.
Explorers – The Age of Discovery is a live show which will see May bring to life the stories of extraordinary explorers – those who have travelled deserts, scaled mountains, explored space, and sailed across oceans (basically, a lot more impressive than the likes of us!).
Among the explorers whose stories will be told are Leif Erikson, John Cabot and Gertrude Bell.
Tickets went on sale earlier this month for May's shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. While we were jealous of our friends across the globe, pre-sale tickets for May's UK shows are now on sale.
Where can I see James May's Explorers live show?
We've included the list of UK dates and venues for May's new live shows below; with stops in Manchester, Woking, Stoke and more this autumn, we're hopeful May will be visiting a centre near you.
James May live shows full list of UK dates and venues:
- 30th Sept 2025 — New Victoria Theatre, Woking
- 3rd Oct 2025 — Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol
- 4th Oct 2025 — The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 7th Oct 2025 — Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees
- 15th Oct 2025 — Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
- 16th Oct 2025 — O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 21st Oct 2025 — New Theatre, Oxford
- 23rd Oct 2025 — O2 Guildhall, Southampton
How can I get James May Explorers UK tour tickets?
Pre-sale tickets for Southampton, Brighton and Manchester will be released from today (Tuesday 29th April) at 10am, with general on sale for all dates happening Friday 2nd May at 10am.
