Arteta's squad secured a 2-1 victory after their previous 3-0 in the quarter-finals and are now the only UK side remaining in this year's Champions League play-offs.

With the semi-finals drawing ever closer, you won't be surprised to hear that you can buy Champions League final tickets right now.

This year's final is set for Munich at the end of May, so here's everything you need to know to score Champions League final tickets today.

Jump to:

Who is playing in the Champions League final 2025?

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

At the time of writing, the Champions League semi-final matches are yet to take place, but we'll see them kick off from tomorrow (Tuesday 29th April).

The semi-final line-up is:

Tue 29th April — Arsenal vs Paris

— Wed 30th April — Barcelona vs Inter

Tue 6th May — Inter vs Barcelona

Wed 7th May — Paris vs Arsenal

After these fixtures have taken place, we'll know what the Champions League final will look like.

The Champions League final 2025 will take place on Saturday 31st May at 8pm.

Where will the Champions League final be played in 2025?

For the first time since 2012, the Champions League final will take place at the Munich Football Arena.

How to get tickets to the Champions League final 2025

You can buy tickets to the Champions League final and current quarter finals at SportsEvents365, LiveFootballTickets and Ticombo.

Although we typically wouldn't recommend going to resale sites, these all have at least a 4.7-star rating from Trustpilot, and currently have tickets available for the Champions League final and quarter-finals.

Reputable hospitality site P1 Travel currently has tickets for the Wednesday 30th April match, Barcelona vs Inter Milan. However, these tickets aren't being sold to away fans as part of 'organiser regulations'.

Buy Barcelona vs Inter Milan tickets from £170 at P1 Travel

How much does it cost to go to the Champions League final?

When tickets were released for the Champions League final, tickets cost between €70 and €960. However, as expected, tickets are a lot more expensive as we head nearer towards the final.

At the time of writing, Ticombo has the cheapest Champions League final tickets, starting at £2,728, whereas tickets from SportsEvents365 will cost from £3,675 and tickets from LiveFootballTickets will set you back from £8,631.

