Needless to say, we didn't get our hands on Glastonbury festival tickets then, and we didn't in April's re-sale either. If you're reading this article, we can only assume you missed out on Glastonbury tickets, too.

But, never fear our music-loving friends! If there's a particular artist you were dying to see at Glastonbury, chances are, they're performing elsewhere in the UK. The likes of Doechii, Raye, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo all have concert tickets still available for their UK performances.

So, Glastonbury, Shm-astonbury, are we right?

Here's everything you need to know about BST Hyde Park 2025.

Glastonbury festival artists performing elsewhere in the UK:

How to see the Glastonbury 2025 line-up elsewhere in the UK this summer

Where can I see Doechii in the UK?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

23rd Aug 2025

If you have Anxiety about missing Doechii at Glastonbury, we've found a simply solution: see her at All Points East in Victoria Park, London, instead! The Denial is a River singer will be joining Raye at the day festival this August.

Buy Doechii tickets at Ticketmaster

Would you like some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue? We've got you covered.

Where is Neil Young touring in 2025?

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

26th June to 11th July 2025

The Harvest Moon singer will be playing at BST Hyde Park with his band The Chrome Hearts. As well as The Chrome Hearts, Young will be joined by special guests Yusuf (Cat Stevens) and Van Morrison on the main stage throughout the day, with more acts to be announced, too.

Plus, you can also catch Young at Malahide Castle in Dublin this June.

Buy Neil Young tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Olivia Rodrigo playing in the UK?

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

24th June to 1st July 2025

God, it's brutal out here! If you missed out on Glastonbury tickets, and number one on the bill for you is headliner Rodrigo, we know how you can see her. Like Young, the Vampire singer is performing at BST Hyde Park, plus, there's also tickets still available to see Rodrigo in Manchester and Dublin this summer, too.

Looking at purchasing concert hospitality tickets? Here's our opinion on are concert hospitality tickets worth it?

How to get Charli xcx UK tickets

Charli xcx. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

14th to 17th June 2025

Do you hear that? It's the sound of another Brat Summer on the horizon. The Grammy Award winner is performing at numerous festivals this year, like Lido in London and Parklife in Manchester, as well as shows in Belfast and Dublin.

Buy Charli xcx tickets at Ticketmaster

What festivals is CMAT playing?

Photo by Harry Herd/WireImage via Getty Images

22nd May to 20th Oct 2025

If you had to Stay For Something, let it be CMAT tickets! The Irish singer and songwriter is heading on a UK and Ireland tour this year, as well as performing at festivals, such as All Together Now, Wide Awake Festival and Bearded Theory, over the summer.

If you're a fan of Sam Fender, you can also see CMAT support Fender on his UK tour.

We've put together explainers for how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, how does the Three pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, how does the Mastercard pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, and how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster.

Is Raye touring the UK in 2025?

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

22nd to 23rd Aug 2025

While Raye isn't touring the UK, the award-winning musician is performing in Dublin and London this year as well as at Glastonbury festival. At Raye's All Points East festival date in London, you'll also get to see the likes of Doechii, Tyla and Jade.

Buy Raye tickets at Ticketmaster

Where can I see Kneecap?

Photo by Luke Brennan/Getty Images

19th June to 17th Dec 2025

The Irish hip hop trio are performing at two festivals (TRNSMT and Wide Awake Festival), as well as a few shows in Dublin, and opening for Fontaines DC in Manchester.

Buy Kneecap tickets at Ticketmaster

Check out how to get cheap concert tickets.

Are Scissor Sisters touring the UK?

Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters. Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

7th May to 14th Aug 2025

Don't Feel Like Dancin' after missing out on Glastonbury tickets? We've got some news which will surely get you back in the mood for a boogie: you can catch Scissor Sisters on their UK tour this year, and you can see the Laura singers support Pet Shop Boys at Sandringham Estate, too.

Buy Scissor Sisters tickets at Ticketmaster

Where can I see Noah Kahan in the UK?

Noah Kahan Samir Hussein/WireImage

27th June to 4th July 2025

You can catch Noah Kahan in Dublin, London and Cardiff this year if you're going to miss out on seeing him at Glastonbury. Like Young and Rodrigo, Kahan is taking the stage at BST Hyde Park, and he'll be joined by Gracie Abrams, Finneas, Gigi Perez and more.

Buy Noah Kahan tickets at Ticketmaster

While they might not be at Glastonbury, you can still snap-up JLS tickets.

How to see Biffy Clyro in the UK

Biffy Clyro Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images

11th July 2025

The Scottish rock band responsible for the hits Many of Horror and Black Chandelier are performing at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Buy Biffy Clyro tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Gracie Abrams tickets

Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

25th June to 13th July 2025

The only thing we'd like more than Gracie Abrams ab routine is tickets to see her perform live. Like Biffy Clyro, Abrams will be performing at TRNSMT, plus she's supporting Kahan at his BST Hyde Park performance, and you can still buy tickets for her The Secret Of Us Tour in Nottingham.

Buy Gracie Abrams tickets at Ticketmaster

Are you a fan of the theatre? Then be sure to check out our best London theatre shows guide.

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Getty / Joseph Okpako

22nd June to 21st Aug 2025

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers and his group, Chic, are performing at multiple locations across the UK and Ireland, including Dublin, Belfast, Chelmsford and Crystal Palace.

Buy Nile Rodgers & Chic tickets at Ticketmaster

Alanis Morissette

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID

30th June to 5th July 2025

You Oughta Know how to get Alanis Morissette tickets; the Ironic singer is bringing her world tour to the UK from June to July this year.

Buy Alanis Morissette tickets at Ticketmaster

If you still don't feel like you've gotten your concert fix, take a look at the best concerts and tours 2025.