The 74-year-old is the first female bass player to succeed as a rock star; Quatro moved from American to the UK in 1971 to record with celebrated producer, Mickie Most. With Most, she released singles including Rolling Stone, Can The Can and Devil Gate Drive, as well as her debut album in 1973.

Between the years 1979 and 2019, Quatro has released a brilliant selection of studio albums and compilation albums (31 in total!), and songs such as She’s In Love With You, Mama’s Boy and I’ve Never Been In Love are often cited as her biggest hits.

When speaking about her 2026 UK tour, Quatro said: "I'll be doing my solo, two-hour long show with an interval, so get ready to be royally rocked and royally entertained."

Buy Suzi Quatro tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

Where is Suzi Quatro playing in the UK?

Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images

The artist who has sold over 55 million records worldwide will be visiting 10 venues across the UK in spring 2026.

7th April 2026 — Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

8th April 2026 — The Glasshouse International Centre, Gateshead

9th April 2026 — Manchester Opera House, Manchester

11th April 2026 — Watford Colosseum, Watford

12th April 2026 — New Theatre, Oxford

14th April 2026 — Southend Cliffs, Southend-On-Sea

15th April 2026 — The London Palladium, London

17th April 2026 — Bath Forum, Bath

19th April 2026 — Symphony Hall, Birmingham

20th April 2026 — Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to get Suzi Quatro UK tour tickets

Tickets to see Quatro go on sale today (Friday 30th May) at 10am. This is the general on sale, which means it's your last-chance to secure tickets to see the Stumblin' In singer live.

Buy Suzi Quatro tickets at Ticketmaster

For more exciting live music events, take a look at JADE tickets and Metallica tickets.

Ad

Plus, if you're a football fan, here's how to grab NFL London tickets.