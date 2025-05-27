So far, the tour has been played to over four million fans but has only stopped in the UK once at Donington Park's Download Festival, but that all changes in 2026.

For the UK and Ireland stint of their tour, Metallica will perform two nights in Dublin, followed by single shows in Glasgow and Cardiff, all before wrapping up with two nights at the London Stadium on 3rd and 5th July.

In another twist, the two-night shows are part of one mammoth gig dubbed: No Repeat Weekends. That means each night features an entirely different setlist and support line-up. In short, more Metallica than we could have dreamed of!

Here's how to get tickets today.

Buy Metallica tickets at Ticketmaster

Metallica are playing single nights in Glasgow and Cardiff, but two shows each in London and Dublin. The doubled-up shows are part of Metallica's No Repeat Weekends, with each night featuring entirely different setlists and support line-ups.

Right now you can only buy two-night tickets for the London and Dublin dates.

How to get Metallica UK tour tickets

Pre-sale begins at 9am on Tuesday 27th May for fans with early access codes. There are also several other pre-sales going live at 10am on Wednesday 28th and and Thursday 29th for O2 Priority and Live Nation customers.

General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 30th May and if you're worried about a clash with Ticketmaster, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Metallica UK tour pre-sales

Legacy pre-sale (9am Tuesday 27th May)

Fifth Member pre-sale (11am Tuesday 27th May)

Mastercard pre-sale (10am Wednesday 28th May): Dublin

O2 Priority pre-sale (10am Wednesday 28th May)

Live Nation pre-sale (10am Thursday 29th May)

Promoter pre-sale (10am Thursday 29th May): Dublin

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Official hospitality partner Seat Unique is offering tickets for Metallica's London and Cardiff dates.

These packages are more expensive than regular entry – starting at £249 – but they include access to exclusive lounges, premium seats and food and drink options.

How much do Metallica UK tour tickets cost?

The full tour prices have not yet been revealed, however we do know the Glasgow date ranges from £67.50 to £300, so we can expect similar prices across the rest of the dates.

Remember for Dublin and London, you can only buy two-night tickets for the entire weekend, so these will be more expensive.

