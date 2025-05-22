He will be joined by Mr Bates' Toby Jones as Iago and Succession's Caitlin Fitzgerald as Desdemona in the brand new production.

The Shakespearean tragedy is set to take over the Theatre Royal Haymarket from October to January, captained by Tony Award-winning director Tom Morris.

Following the announcement last week, Harewood said: "It’s very exciting to be tackling this monumental part once again. Last time around I was very conscious of breaking through a particular glass ceiling and I probably felt the weight of that. No concerns this time and I’m looking forward to starting afresh."

While Jones added: "I am eagerly anticipating rehearsals for Othello with David Harewood, Caitlin FitzGerald and Tom Morris, preparing as best I can to immerse myself in this dark, sad, funny, mysterious world."

The production promises to be the first in a series of contemporary Shakespeare productions created by Morris, which will be staged at the West End over the next five years.

Tickets for the show go on sale from today, so here's what you need to know.

When is Othello coming to the West End?

Othello is landing at the West End for a strictly limited run from 23rd October to 17th January 2026.

Where is Othello showing at London's West End?

The play is being hosted at the Theatre Royal Haymarket – currently home to The Deep Blue Sea starring Tamsin Greig and, later this year, new play Till The Stars Come Down.

The theatre is sat just off Trafalgar Square, which means you can get there via Piccadilly Circus (on the Bakerloo and Piccadilly Lines) or Charing Cross (Bakerloo and Northern Lines).

How to get Othello West End tickets

Priority tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 22nd May, followed by general sale on Friday 23rd May, also at 10am.

You can find tickets at LOVETheatre and London Theatre Direct.

