Mr Bates team hope justice for subpostmasters will mean no need for a sequel
Producer Patrick Spence and writer Gwyneth Hughes reiterated calls for justice after the show won the BAFTA for Limited Drama.
The team behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office have said they hope they won't have to make a sequel – as they reiterated their call for justice for the subpostmasters whose story was told in the drama.
Executive producer Patrick Spence and writer Gwyneth Hughes made the comments during the winners press conference at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises after the show won the award for Limited Drama, with the former explaining "we've done our bit."
He continued: "We carried the baton for a bit, we need [the press] to spread the message that they haven't been paid yet, it's not over, and they're being bamboozled with bureaucracy and crap, so please, we beg you, don't make us make another drama, get the message out – and tell them.
"There are still people in abject poverty waiting for fair compensation."
Hughes added that "it's really good for the cause that we won tonight" as she hoped it would mean renewed attention towards the ongoing fight for justice.
"It's a complicated situation – there's several different compensation schemes going on, they're all mired in different parts of the government, nobody seems to know what's happening," she said.
"But our main characters have not been paid, they haven't got their compensation... Jesus, it's been going for 25 years. So, of course, if we're on the front pages tomorrow waving our little statuette, that's bound to get it back in people's consciousness and get people to make an effort."
She concluded: "I really hope that it helps, that would make all this worthwhile."
Mr Bates vs The Post Office dramatised the British Post Office scandal, a miscarriage of justice in which hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted for theft, false accounting or fraud due to a faulty computer system.
Mr Bates vs The Post Office is streaming on ITVX now.
