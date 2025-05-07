There's also the memorable moment category, the only one which is voted for by the public, in which moments from the likes of Gavin & Stacey and The Traitors are nominated.

But when is the ceremony actually taking place, how and when can viewers watch it on TV, and who will be hosting this year?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2025.

When will the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony take place?

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer. Ed Miller/Netflix

The BAFTA TV Awards 2025 ceremony will take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, during the afternoon of Sunday 11th May.

The ceremony will feature an exclusive performance from Jessie J, in her first TV performance in six years, as well as one from singer-songwriter Tom Grennan.

Jessie J said in a statement: "I haven’t sung on British television in years. What a way to come back, it’s an honour. But who will the award go to, that’s the question."

Grennan said: "It’s a real honour to have been invited by such a prestigious event as BAFTA to perform in front of so many esteemed actors and creatives."

Meanwhile, BAFTA has also confirmed that award-winning concert violinist Esther Abrami will be performing the song Apple Tree for the In Memoriam tribute.

How can viewers watch the BAFTA TV Awards?

Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

As is standard practice, the BAFTA TV Awards will air on a slight delay for the live ceremony. This means it will start airing at 7pm on Sunday 11th May on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The ceremony is scheduled to air for two hours, meaning it will come to an end at approximately 9pm.

Who is hosting the BAFTA TV Awards?

Alan Cumming. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While the last two BAFTA TV Awards ceremonies were hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, this year Alan Cumming is stepping into the role.

When his hosting role was announced, Emma Baehr, executive director of awards & content at BAFTA, said in a statement: "We’re delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises.

"He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain’s biggest celebration of TV on Sunday 11th May.

"The sheer quality, innovation, and breadth of talent in British television in front of and behind the camera is second to none, and we look forward to honouring and celebrating these talented people at our upcoming awards ceremonies."

Cumming has recently become known for hosting The Traitors US, while he has previously had roles in The Good Wife and GoldenEye.

Most recently he played Lux in the Doctor Who episode of the same name, while he is also reprising his X2: X-Men United role as Nightcrawler in next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

The 2025 BAFTA Television Awards will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 11th May.

