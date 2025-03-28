Gavin & Stacey fans react to "odd" omissions after BAFTA nominations reveal
Do you think the finale deserved more?
Gavin & Stacey fans have declared that the show was snubbed by this year's BAFTA TV Awards, where it secured only two nominations – despite an enormous response to its grand finale on Christmas Day.
After a five-year absence, the sitcom finally answered what happened next after Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposed to Smithy (James Corden), giving the two fan-favourite characters a much-deserved happy ending.
In total, more than 19 million viewers tuned into the feature-length episode across its first seven days of availability, with critics declaring it a worthy farewell to one of the Britain's best-loved sitcoms.
With that in mind, the show's absence from the Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy categories has been flagged as unfair by some of its most ardent supporters, with media commentator Scott Bryan branding it "ridiculous".
Ruth Jones is nominated in Female Performance in a Comedy, with the only other nod for Gavin & Stacey being the viewer-decided Memorable Moment category, which highlights the moving scene when Mick (Larry Lamb) objects to Smithy's wedding.
The moment is up against Bridgerton season 3's carriage scene, Rivals' scandalous game of naked tennis, Chris McCausland dancing to You'll Never Walk Alone on Strictly, Diane's shocking reveal on The Traitors season 2, and Jo Hamilton's fraught call to the Horizon helpline in Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
Entertainment journalist Boyd Hilton took to social media to say it was "truly nuts" that Gavin & Stacey had not been nominated in the Scripted Comedy category.
Another X user argued that although nominated show Ludwig is a great watch, it perhaps doesn't belong in the Scripted Comedy category due to its prominent dramatic elements.
This disagreement over categorisation has also emerged at recent US awards shows, such as the Emmys, where some viewers have taken against The Bear competing in comedy categories due to its increasingly severe tone.
Another user called for the categories to be expanded to allow more shows a chance to compete, as a maximum of five to six nominations could have potentially allowed Gavin & Stacey and Ludwig to both make it into Scripted Comedy.
There is a precedent for this, with the Academy Awards doubling the capacity of its Best Picture category in 2009, following complaints over omissions that left viewers frustrated.
The BAFTA TV Awards will air on Sunday 11th May 2025, with actor and television presenter Alan Cumming set to host the glamorous ceremony.
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.