In total, more than 19 million viewers tuned into the feature-length episode across its first seven days of availability, with critics declaring it a worthy farewell to one of the Britain's best-loved sitcoms.

With that in mind, the show's absence from the Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy categories has been flagged as unfair by some of its most ardent supporters, with media commentator Scott Bryan branding it "ridiculous".

Ruth Jones is nominated in Female Performance in a Comedy, with the only other nod for Gavin & Stacey being the viewer-decided Memorable Moment category, which highlights the moving scene when Mick (Larry Lamb) objects to Smithy's wedding.

The moment is up against Bridgerton season 3's carriage scene, Rivals' scandalous game of naked tennis, Chris McCausland dancing to You'll Never Walk Alone on Strictly, Diane's shocking reveal on The Traitors season 2, and Jo Hamilton's fraught call to the Horizon helpline in Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Entertainment journalist Boyd Hilton took to social media to say it was "truly nuts" that Gavin & Stacey had not been nominated in the Scripted Comedy category.

Another X user argued that although nominated show Ludwig is a great watch, it perhaps doesn't belong in the Scripted Comedy category due to its prominent dramatic elements.

This disagreement over categorisation has also emerged at recent US awards shows, such as the Emmys, where some viewers have taken against The Bear competing in comedy categories due to its increasingly severe tone.

Another user called for the categories to be expanded to allow more shows a chance to compete, as a maximum of five to six nominations could have potentially allowed Gavin & Stacey and Ludwig to both make it into Scripted Comedy.

There is a precedent for this, with the Academy Awards doubling the capacity of its Best Picture category in 2009, following complaints over omissions that left viewers frustrated.

The BAFTA TV Awards will air on Sunday 11th May 2025, with actor and television presenter Alan Cumming set to host the glamorous ceremony.

