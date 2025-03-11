The list includes the carriage scene from Bridgerton season 3 in which Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope, the moment in the Gavin & Stacey finale that saw Smithy gets Mick’s opinion on whether to marry Sonia, and the Mr Bates vs The Post Office scene in which subpostmaster Jo Hamilton finds that the amount she owes has doubled.

Also up for the prize are the scene from Rivals in which Rupert Campbell Black and Sarah Stratton are caught playing naked tennis, Chris McCausland’s performance to You’ll Never Walk Alone on Strictly Come Dancing, and the moment in The Traitors season 2 in which Diane revealed that Paul wasn't her son... but Ross was.

Voting will open at 8am on Wednesday 12th March and will close at 11:59pm on Friday 25th April, with members of the public able to vote online via http://www.bafta.org/moment.

The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on Sunday 11th May 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Steffan Rhodri, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Rob Brydon and Robert Wilfort in Gavin & Stacey's finale. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Speaking about this year's list, Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "2024 was an outstanding year for television. The shortlist has memorable moments which made the viewer laugh, cry, gasp as well as including characters we have grown to love.

"Television has the power to educate, to illuminate and to create powerful conversation – and this list includes all of those. I very much look forward to May when we can honour and celebrate the winners and all those nominated."

Emily Atack in Rivals. Disney Plus

Meanwhile Hilary Rosen, Chair of BAFTA’s Television Committee, said that the list "includes heart-warming and heart-stopping surprises that got us all talking, and speaks to the power of great television to have real and lasting impact.

"I’m intrigued to see which of these six moments will resonate with the public the most, and the conversations they will continue to inspire."

The BAFTA Television Awards will take place on Sunday 11th May 2025.

