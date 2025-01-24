Francesca was ultimately picked to become the Seer, and chose to have a face-to-face mission with Charlotte to solidify that she was 100 per cent Faithful, but she couldn't be more wrong...

While the fallout is yet to be aired, viewers can expect an episode filled with fireworks, and a season that will soon come to an end.

Although it will be followed by an episode of Uncloaked, which will have a reunion with the season 3 cast, we need more!

So, when can fans expect another instalment of The Traitors? Read on to find out if a fourth season is on the horizon.

Will there be The Traitors season 4?

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert

Yes! It was announced by the BBC back in August 2024 that season 4 had been commissioned, along with a celebrity edition, with filming for both to take place in 2025.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said of the renewal: "The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year, and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

"It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who'll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

Meanwhile, Mike Cotton, creative director unscripted at Studio Lambert and executive producer for The Traitors, said: "We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game.

"Seeing famous faces navigate the roundtable or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with series 4 also confirmed too.

"There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands... Claudia's going to have to pack some extra knitwear."

Can you apply for The Traitors season 4?

Yes, and there isn't long to go before applications close!

Applications for season 4 are still open and close on Sunday 9th February. If you're keen to be the next adored Faithful or Traitor, you must be 18 years of age or older and fill out the application!

You can apply now.

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert

Not yet. With applications still open, filming is yet to take place, meaning it isn't clear when season 4 could make its way to screens.

However, if it were to follow its release pattern for seasons 2 and 3, viewers could expect season 4 to air in early 2026.

Is there a trailer for The Traitors season 4?

No. Filming for season 4 has not yet taken place. A brief trailer is often revealed the day before the first episode airs on BBC One, so expect there to be quite a wait!

The Traitors season 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

