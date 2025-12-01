The Celebrity Traitors took the nation by storm back in October, and in the process has become the biggest title of 2025 across the UK at 7 days so far this year.

Ad

The BBC has confirmed that the first series concluded its run with an incredible 15 million viewers, which has seen the biggest on demand audience of any series across the market at seven days since records began.

The sixth episode has seen the highest 28-day figure for the series so far at 15.2 million. In addition, the series to date at 28 days has averaged 14.8 million viewers per episode, with 3.1 million 16-34 year olds tuning in.

The series saw a star-studded cast of 19 celebrities enter the iconic Traitors castle ready to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust.

In the end, Alan Carr was announced as the winner, raising a whopping £87,500 for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK.

Alan Carr and Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Shortly after its conclusion, the BBC confirmed its renewal, alongside the publication of a new Economic Impact Report, which reveals The Traitors franchise – including the UK, US, and Celebrity editions – has generated an estimated £21.8 million boost in Gross Value Added (GVA) to Scotland’s economy since filming began in 2022.

Hayley Valentine, Director of BBC Scotland, said: "The Traitors is an immense TV success story and it’s fantastic to have multiple versions of it filmed in Scotland. We welcome and celebrate it.

"This report highlights the many ways that Scotland is seeing a direct economic benefit from The Traitors filming here and, working together with our partners, we will use this success to promote sustainable growth within Scotland’s creative industry."

Claudia Winkleman will return with a new series of The Traitors early next year with new twists and new players in the ultimate game of trust and treachery as 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle to win up to £120,000.

The Celebrity Traitors series 2 will return later in 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.