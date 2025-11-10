Get on your fingerless gloves and let's head to the Scottish Highlands, because The Celebrity Traitors will be returning in 2026!

The BBC has confirmed that a second season has been recommissioned, meaning a new cohort of star-studded schemers will be taking part in the ultimate game of trust and treachery.

They will follow in the footsteps of the 19 celebrities that recently graced TV screens across the nation, providing hilarious moments and even more hilarious side-eyes.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said of the renewal: "Studio Lambert have done an outstanding job as The Celebrity Traitors has well and truly captivated the nation, becoming a bona fide highlight of the year bringing record numbers of people together to enjoy every twist and turn.

"In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first.

"Plus with Uncloaked returning and today’s news of the positive contribution The Traitors brand has made to Scotland’s economy, there is plenty to celebrate."

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

The announcement of season 2 coincides with the publication of a new Economic Impact Report, which reveals The Traitors franchise – including the UK, US, and Celebrity editions – has generated an estimated £21.8 million boost in Gross Value Added (GVA) to Scotland’s economy since filming began in 2022.

Hayley Valentine, Director of BBC Scotland, said: "The Traitors is an immense TV success story and it’s fantastic to have multiple versions of it filmed in Scotland. We welcome and celebrate it.

"This report highlights the many ways that Scotland is seeing a direct economic benefit from The Traitors filming here and, working together with our partners, we will use this success to promote sustainable growth within Scotland’s creative industry."

While there is a while to go before a second series will make it onto our screens, fans will be treated to plenty more helpings of The Traitors, with season 4 confirmed to be airing in 2026.

The BBC announced the exciting news after the finale of The Celebrity Traitors, which saw Alan Carr claim the title of champion after managing to succeed to the very end as a Traitor, winning £87,500 for his chosen charity Neuroblastoma UK.

Speaking of his Traitors win, the comedian said: "What an honour and a complete shock! If someone had told me week one that I would even be around in week two I wouldn’t have believed them, so to be crowned the winner is absolutely mind blowing. What an adventure!"

And he has already offered some pointers for potential future players of the game, adding: "Although I won, I don’t really think I can give any tips and tricks. I don’t know if I was a really good Traitor or if the Faithfuls were just useless. I think anyone who goes for it should only apply if you love the game.

"You have to love Claudia, you have to love the castle and you have to love the game, otherwise it’s all pointless. I want to do it next year as well – maybe I can just sneak in with my cloak and lantern and murder someone just for the thrill, just for old time's sake!"

The Celebrity Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

