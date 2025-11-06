The BBC has confirmed that The Traitors season 4 will be coming to BBC One in 2026, and with only two months to go, there might not be long before its back on our screens!

Ad

The Celebrity Traitors came to an epic conclusion tonight (6th November), revealing whether the Traitors were successful in their deception or if the Faithful could get one last banishment right.

After the finale, there was a teaser clip of the next series of The Traitors, showing someone in a hooded cloak walking through a forest before looking at their reflection.

Based on previous release patterns, The Traitors is often released at the start of the year and if the BBC were to follow suit, there might not be long to go!

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Bak in August 2024, the BBC had confirmed a fourth season had been commissioned in addition to the news a celebrity series was on the way and that filming was to take place in 2025.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said of the renewal: "The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year, and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

"It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who'll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

Meanwhile, Mike Cotton, creative director unscripted at Studio Lambert and executive producer for The Traitors, said: "We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game.

"Seeing famous faces navigate the roundtable or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with series 4 also confirmed too.

"There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands... Claudia's going to have to pack some extra knitwear."

Since then, it has been confirmed that a fifth season of The Traitors has been commissioned, with applications now open!

The Celebrity Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Add The Celebrity Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.