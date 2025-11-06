After weeks of brutal banishments, heartless murders and meme-worthy moments courtesy of Alan Carr, the conclusion of The Celebrity Traitors has arrived.

Tonight (6th November), the five finalists took part in their final, explosive mission and one last roundtable to determine if the Faithful managed to to banish all the Traitors, or if the Traitors managed to deceive to the very end.

The 70-minute special kicked off with the finalists taking part in their final mission, which saw them raise £20,000 to add to the prize pot, topping it up to a whopping £87,500.

The episode featured plenty of twists and turns before it was revealed which of the celebrities won £87,500 for their chosen charities.

Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, David Olusoga, Cat Burns and Alan Carr. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

In the end, it was revealed that Alan Carr were the winners of The Celebrity Traitors!

Alan was in floods of tears upon realising he had won the game, sharing with his fellow players it had torn him apart being a Traitor throughout the game.

The last roundtable certainly shocked viewers, with David Olusoga, Nick Mohammed and Joe Marler all voting for Cat Burns, meaning she was banished from the castle at the final hurdle.

The final showdown saw the remaining Faithful and Traitor Alan Carr go head-to-head in one last roundtable, which soon turned into the most shocking moment of the series when Nick turned on Joe, thus meaning Joe was banished from the castle.

In a twist no viewer saw coming, Nick, David and Alan all chose to end the game, thus sealing the Faithful's fate.

Alan Carr. BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

The Celebrity Traitors has proven to be a major success for the BBC, with its debut episode achieving 11.7 million viewers (and counting!), making it the biggest unscripted episode across the UK marker since 2022.

Tonight's episode will be followed by an extra special episode of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, in which the all-star cast, the finalists and Claudia Winkleman will join Ed Gamble as they react to the final episode and reveal everything about their time at the castle.

The Celebrity Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

