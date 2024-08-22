If that wasn't enough good news for fans of the smash hit reality game show, the BBC also announced that The Traitors has been renewed for season 4.

Filming for both the fourth season and the celeb version will take place in 2025.

As for the celebrities who will be taking part, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled as the names of the famous contestants are being kept under lock and key.

Earlier this year, Harry Clark reigned victorious as he managed to outsmart every single Faithful and Traitor to take home the ultimate cash prize. Harry won a whopping £95,150 after he managed to best Mollie and Jaz in the final three of the competition.

But soon, a new winner will be among us...

The Traitors winner Harry. BBC

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: "The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level. It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who'll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

Mike Cotton, Creative Director Unscripted at Studio Lambert and Executive Producer for The Traitors, said: "We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game.

"Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with series 4 also confirmed too. There's a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands... Claudia's going to have to pack some extra knitwear."

The Traitors executive producer Stephen Lambert previously told The News Agents podcast that a celebrity version of the show "would be pretty entertaining", and the show is no stranger to a celebrity format, with the second season of the US Traitors featuring only celebrity contestants.

And it's clear that celebrities are keen, with Rylan Clark previously throwing his hat in the ring.

He previously said: "I love The Traitors, obviously! Everyone's on that bandwagon. Claud is a good mate of mine – seeing her with her high collars and fringe makes me smile."

Asked if he would return to competing in reality shows, he added: "I would hate nothing more than to be a contestant again. Unless it was on Celebrity Traitors. I'd go to town on that. Literally every time I see Claudia, I'm like, 'Why has this not been done? Sort it out or I'll cut your fringe off, babe.'"

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

