He said: "I love The Traitors, obviously! Everyone’s on that bandwagon. Claud [The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman] is a good mate of mine – seeing her with her high collars and fringe makes me smile."

Rylan, who first made his name on The X Factor, was later asked whether his days appearing on reality TV were over, to which he said: "I would hate nothing more than to be a contestant again. Unless it was on Celebrity Traitors. I’d go to town on that.

"Literally every time I see Claudia, I’m like, 'Why has this not been done? Sort it out or I’ll cut your fringe off, babe.'"

Rylan isn't the first celebrity to express interest in appearing on the show - Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has also said that the producers should "sign me up right now".

A UK version starring celebrities wouldn't be the first iteration of the show to do so - the first season of the US show and the second season of the Australian version have both featured casts made up half of celebrities and half of regular contestants.

The second season of the US version, which has already debuted in the States and is coming to BBC iPlayer later this year, features a cast made up entirely of celebrities, including the UK's own John Bercow, former speaker of the House of Commons, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who won Love Island in 2022.

In an interview on The News Agents podcast, when asked if there could be a celebrity version of the show, The Traitors executive producer Stephen Lambert said: "I think it would be pretty entertaining… We talk to the BBC about the future of all our shows and that's obviously a possibility."

He continued: "The original Dutch version was with Dutch celebrities. So, it was really a decision that we made with the BBC to make the first British version without celebrities."

The Traitors season 2 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

