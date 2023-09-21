In total, there are 21 contestants involved, with others including Bachelor's Peter Weber, The Real Housewives of Miami‘s Larsa Pippen, and Survivor‘s Parvati Shallow.

Whereas the UK version of the series included a line-up made up entirely of regular members of the public, the US version had previously seen a mixture of both famous and non-famous contestants – but has now opted for a line-up consisting only of celebrities.

Alan Cummings will once again host the series from a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands and he will this time be joined by his dog Lala, who is being introduced as his "trusty sidekick".

As before, the contestants will secretly be divided into teams of Traitors and Faithfuls – with the former attempting to evade suspicion and steal the prize pot which could reach as high as $250,000.

Season 2 will air in the US at an as yet unconfirmed date later in 2023, with the episodes likely to be made available for UK viewers on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as was the case with season one.

Earlier this month, stars of the original UK version of The Traitors exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com that they'd love to take part in an all-star edition of the show at some point in the future.

Asked if she would watch the next run of the show Meryl Williams – one of season one's winners – said: "We want to be in it! We want an all-stars, they want to bring us back!"

And Traitor Wilfred Webster added: "We want an all-stars but we will watch it, of course. We support them, they've changed our lives. I'll be jealous but it'll be nice to sit down and watch it not knowing what's going to happen, so that'll be good."

"I would be there tomorrow," Meryl added about the possibility of an all-stars edition. "If they said, 'Be here at 6 o'clock', I'd be like, 'Right guys, let's go'. Genuinely."

