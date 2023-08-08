Filming alongside real-life couple Jemma and Owen Warner, the storyline surrounding troubled influencer Rayne and her unsuspecting boyfriend Romeo is set to heat up, as Rayne continues to make enemies in the village.

But despite her waning social media popularity, Faye is on a mission to get the star on the next series of every Hollyoaks resident's favourite reality TV show, Love Cave.

In a statement, the soap promised that Maddy’s character will “bring the laughs” to Hollyoaks, “as the judgemental talent agent scopes out the influencer in need of her help, and orchestrates the drama by hinting that fireworks get more followers”. Cryptic!

Maddy Smedley as Faye Fuller in Hollyoaks.

Talking about joining the show, Smedley – who is expecting her first child – said: “I’ve had a blast filming, everyone at Hollyoaks has been so kind and accommodated me and bump so well.

“Faye Fuller is trashy, sassy and a bit cutthroat. I used to watch Hollyoaks and chat about it before school on the radiators. Chuffed to now be a part of it.”

Describing her character as “a bit more brutal than me in real life – she’s like Del Boy mixed with Deborah Meaden” – Smedley also spoke about her time filming the soap alongside real-life couple Warner and Donovan.

“When you think, ‘Oh my God, I know you from Hollyoaks and I’m a Celeb’ – that was a bit daunting. But they act like normal humans,” she told OK! magazine.

Before finding fame on the BBC psychological adventure competition The Traitors late last year, Smedley was working as an actress, and has had parts in other soaps such as EastEnders and Casualty.

In the medical drama, Smedley can be seen playing a teaching assistant who was born without a womb but a desire to have children.

She reached the final week of The Traitors before she was taken out of the game in shocking scenes.

Smedley’s first appearance as Faye will be shown on Friday 18th August on E4, and Monday 21st August on Channel 4.

