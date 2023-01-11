Portrayed by Neighbours alum Jemma Donovan, Rayne relocates to Chester with her best friend Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) .

As new faces are coming to Hollyoaks in early 2023 , no one is set to cause more drama than influencer Rayne Royce.

As she speeds into the village on her Vespa, Rayne catches the eye of Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham).

The two brothers have vowed not to let anyone come between them, but will they keep their promise or try to pursue her?

Here's everything we know so far about Hollyoaks' Rayne.

Who is Hollyoaks newcomer Rayne?

In an upcoming storyline, Rayne and Lacey move into a shared accommodation with Prince and Hunter. The two brothers have been forced by landlord Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) to find new housemates or cover the extra rent themselves.

Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) are also set to move into the house.

The group of housemates will be at the centre of love triangles and friendship drama, as Rayne becomes the object of affection of multiple characters.

Annoyed that Rayne spends most of her time with Nadira, Prince has Tom cause a distraction so he can insert himself into that bond.

Despite having sworn not to get involved in any romantic shenanigans, Prince and Hunter are both flirting with Rayne. Things escalate during a game of truth or dare as the two brothers have a physical altercation.

For her part, the influencer may just have her eyes on another roomie: Romeo. However, Rayne may be reluctant to enter another relationship given her tumultuous past.

After Prince posts a photo with her, she is worried that her ex-boyfriend Mikey may be able to track her down. Rayne explains to her new friends that she stole Mikey's Vespa since he owes her money, asking Prince and Hunter to meet him for her.

Who plays Rayne in Hollyoaks?

Rayne is portrayed by Neighbours star Jemma Donovan.

In 2019, the English actress relocated to Australia after being cast as Harlow Robinson in the beloved Aussie soap, recently saved by Amazon Freevee following its shock cancellation.

Back to the UK, Donovan is now joining the regular cast of Hollyoaks for 2023.

