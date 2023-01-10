As the soap welcomes newcomers Lacey (Annabelle Davis) and Rayne (Jemma Donovan), a new shared house is set to become the centre of a love triangle.

With fresh faces relocating to Chester and some of the regular characters dealing with difficult decisions, Hollyoaks fans are in for a pretty eventful time ahead.

Meanwhile, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is presented with a tough choice when Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) needs surgery and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) have financial troubles.

Read on for your spoilers for 16th - 20th January.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

7 Hollyoaks spoilers

1. Sienna has a change of heart

Sienna (Anna Passey) has second thoughts amidst Warren's health storyline and makes a confession to Norma.

She comes clean about her plan with Grace Black (Tamara Wall), telling Norma that Grace has tampered with her donor test result. The undertaker is indeed a match for her son Warren and could help him fight his liver disease.

2. Norma is hesitant to help Warren

Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Norma finds out she is a possible donor for Warren. When he is rushed to the hospital after coughing blood, his mum tells him she is a match and can help him.

However, Norma goes missing after learning that surgery must be done urgently. Misbah finds her fleeing the hospital and tries to talk her into helping Warren. Will she come round?

3. Zain lies to Misbah

Lime Pictures /Channel 4

When the payment for Imran's (Ijaz Rana) treatment centre doesn't go through, Imran speaks with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who bears bad news: there's no inheritance money.

Misbah knows something is off when she realises the payment hasn't been made and finds a wad of cash in a cereal box. The doctor confronts Zain, who admits he couldn't get the money and resorted to sell his late wife's jewellery instead. The couple and Shaq (Omar Malik) come up with a plan to pay for Imran's care, but a surprising lifeline is thrown at Misbah...

4. Lacey and Rayne come to Chester

2023 brings two new characters to Chester: aspiring solicitor Lacey and her best friend, influencer Rayne.

Lacey arrive to the village for a job interview with James at Dee Valley Law. While she comes across as passionate and determined to help people, James doesn't seem too impressed. Will she manage to get her dream gig?

More like this

Later on, the BBF pair move in with Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Hunter McQueen (Alex Carter) after the siblings are tasked with finding new housemates or else they'll have to cover the entire rent themselves.

5. Prince and Hunter fight over Rayne

At the house, Hunter and Prince bicker over Rayne's attentions, as other housemate Nadira (Aisling O'Shea) also seems to be interested in the newcomer.

Despite swearing not to let anyone come between them, Hunter and Prince have an argument during a game of truth or dare. Will they give up their competition? And what will Rayne have to say?

6. Peri comforts Juliet

Ruby O'Donnell as Peri Lomax in Hollyoaks. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri (Ruby O'Donnell) will have a heart-to-heart amidst the former's cancer storyline.

The nurse's ex-fiancée has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at the end of last year. In new scenes, Juliet confides in Peri, telling her that her pet scan will determine whether her cancer is responding to treatment.

After Juliet confirmed she received some good news at her doctor's appointment, the two women attend a party at Prince and Hunter's house. There, Juliet drowns her sorrows before rushing out abruptly. Has she lied to Peri?

7. Shaq receives more heartbreaking news

Omar Malik as Shaq Qureshi on Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Still processing the loss of his fiancée Verity Hutchinson (Eva O'Hara), Shaq will struggle when something unexpected arrives in the post.

In an upcoming scene, he finds out that Verity had booked him tickets to Paris prior to her death. Will he go?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.