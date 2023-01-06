While it's hard to keep track of everyone coming and going in Chester, RadioTimes.com has you covered with a guide to exits, returns and rumours surrounding the huge cast.

Hollyoaks has had quite the dramatic 2022, as fans bid farewell to some of the soap's characters and got to welcome newcomers.

Let's take a look at who's leaving, who's staying and who may be well on their way out in Hollyoaks.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hollyoaks cast 2023

The full present regular cast for Hollyoaks can be found below.

Kelly Condron as Zara Morgan

Ashley Taylor Dawson as Darren Osborne

Jimmy McKenna as Jack Osborne

Nick Pickard as Tony Hutchinson

Stephanie Waring as Cindy Cunningham

Jessica Fox as Nancy Osborne

Ellis Hollins as Tom Cunningham

Diane Langton as Marlena 'Nana' McQueen

Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox

Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen

Jorgie Porter as Theresa McQueen

Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay

James Sutton as John Paul McQueen

Ross Adams as Scott Drinkwell

Charlie Behan as Charlie Dean

Niamh Blackshaw as Juliet Nightingale

Caelan Cobbledick-Manning as Anthony Hutchinson

Ela-May Dermican as Leah Barnes

Rory Douglas-Speed as Joel Dexter

Lacey Findlow as Dee-Dee Hutchinson

Gregory Finnegan as James Nightingale

Alex Fletcher as Diane Hutchinson

Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello

Ariana Fraval as DS Cohen

Tylan Grant as Brooke Hathaway

William Hall as Lucas Hay

Chelsee Healey as Goldie McQueen

Noah Holdsworth as Oscar Osborne

Lucy-Jo Hudson as Donna-Marie Quinn

Charlie Hughes as Curtis Royle

Eva Lorente as Minnie Minniver

Haiesha Mistry as Yasmine 'Yazz' Cunningham

Ruby O'Donnell as Peri Lomax

Erin Palmer as Ella Richardson

Anna Passey as Sienna Blake

Kirsty-Leigh Porter as Leela Lomax

Billy Price as Sid Sumner

Isla Pritchard as Rose Lomax

Ijaz Rana as Imran Maalik

Jacob Roberts as Damon Kinsella

Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver

Jessamy Stoddart as Liberty Savage

Malique Thompson-Dwyer as Prince McQueen

Trevor A Toussaint as Walter Deveraux

Harvey Virdi as Misbah Maalik

Tamara Wall as Grace Black

Annie Wallace as Sally St Claire

Owen Warner as Romeo Nightingale

Blake Wood as Hilton Cunningham

Tomi Ade as DeMarcus Westwood

Glynis Barber as Norma Crow

Melissa Batchelor as DS Amaral

Lily Best as Lizzie Chen-Williams

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood

Garcia Brown as Zoe Anderson

Angus Castle-Doughty as Eric Foster

Vera Chok as Honour Chen-Williams

Matthew Clohessy as Matthew-Jesus McQueen

Dawn Hope as Pearl Anderson

Ashling O'Shea as Nadira Valli

Matthew James-Bailey as Ethan Williams

Frank Kauer as Mason Chen-Williams

Jonas Khan as Zain Rizwaan

Emma Lau as Serena Chen-Williams

Anya Lawrence as Vicky Grant

Omar Malik as Shaq Qureshi

Matthew McGivern as Sam Chen-Williams

Kiara Mellor as Kathleen-Angel McQueen

Dominic Power as Dave Chen-Williams

Olly Rhodes as Joseph Holmes

Jon-Paul Bell as Beau Ramsey

Below are the upcoming changes to the regular cast.

JOINING

Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis)

Annabelle Davis as Lacey Lloyd in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

When is Lacey Lloyd joining Hollyoaks? Early 2023.

Lacey comes to Chester for an interview at Dee Valley Law with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Played by Willow star Annabelle Davis, the character is said to be loyal and focused on her career as she's training to become a solicitor.

Will she impress James with her idealistic views? The trailer for the soap's 2023 storylines suggests otherwise, but we're sure these two will find some common ground.

Rayne (Jemma Donovan)

Jemma Donovan as Rayne in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

When is Rayne joining Hollyoaks? Early. 2023.

Lacey won't come to Chester alone. The character's best friend Rayne, played by Neighbours star Jemma Donovan, will soon join Hollyoaks too.

An outgoing influencer, Rayne is set to shake things up in Chester as she moves in a house with Lacey, Romeo Nightingale, Nadira Valli and Prince McQueen.

Actress Jemma Donovan is best known to soap fans for her role as Harlow Robinson in Australian soap opera Neighbours.

RETURNING

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner)

Owen Warner as Romeo Nightingale. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Following his stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the reality TV programme's runner-up returned to Hollyoaks in the role of Romeo at the end of last year.

In the new year, he will get to know Chester's newcomers Lacey and Rayne as they will get to be roommates.

Could romance be on the cards?

Who left Hollyoaks in 2022?

Eva O'Hara as Verity Hutchinson.

Trish Minniver

Marnie Nightingale

Maya Harkwell

Celeste Faroe

Sylver McQueen

Cher McQueen

Becky Quentin

Lisa Hunter (guest)

Wendy Blissett

Cleo McQueen

Saul Reeves

Ripley Lennox

Alex Ramsden (guest)

Scarlett Morgan (guest)

Luke Morgan

Ollie Morgan

Victor Brothers

Lexi Calder

Silas Blissett

Les the Embalmer

Theresa McQueen

Verity Hutchinson

Liberty Savage

Olivia Bradshaw

Will there be any more shock exits for any of the Chester residents?

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All 4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.