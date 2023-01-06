Hollyoaks cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?
Everything you need to know on the Hollyoaks cast in 2023.
Hollyoaks has had quite the dramatic 2022, as fans bid farewell to some of the soap's characters and got to welcome newcomers.
While it's hard to keep track of everyone coming and going in Chester, RadioTimes.com has you covered with a guide to exits, returns and rumours surrounding the huge cast.
Let's take a look at who's leaving, who's staying and who may be well on their way out in Hollyoaks.
Hollyoaks cast 2023
The full present regular cast for Hollyoaks can be found below.
- Kelly Condron as Zara Morgan
- Ashley Taylor Dawson as Darren Osborne
- Jimmy McKenna as Jack Osborne
- Nick Pickard as Tony Hutchinson
- Stephanie Waring as Cindy Cunningham
- Jessica Fox as Nancy Osborne
- Ellis Hollins as Tom Cunningham
- Diane Langton as Marlena 'Nana' McQueen
- Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox
- Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen
- Jorgie Porter as Theresa McQueen
- Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay
- James Sutton as John Paul McQueen
- Ross Adams as Scott Drinkwell
- Charlie Behan as Charlie Dean
- Niamh Blackshaw as Juliet Nightingale
- Caelan Cobbledick-Manning as Anthony Hutchinson
- Ela-May Dermican as Leah Barnes
- Rory Douglas-Speed as Joel Dexter
- Lacey Findlow as Dee-Dee Hutchinson
- Gregory Finnegan as James Nightingale
- Alex Fletcher as Diane Hutchinson
- Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello
- Ariana Fraval as DS Cohen
- Tylan Grant as Brooke Hathaway
- William Hall as Lucas Hay
- Chelsee Healey as Goldie McQueen
- Noah Holdsworth as Oscar Osborne
- Lucy-Jo Hudson as Donna-Marie Quinn
- Charlie Hughes as Curtis Royle
- Eva Lorente as Minnie Minniver
- Haiesha Mistry as Yasmine 'Yazz' Cunningham
- Ruby O'Donnell as Peri Lomax
- Erin Palmer as Ella Richardson
- Anna Passey as Sienna Blake
- Kirsty-Leigh Porter as Leela Lomax
- Billy Price as Sid Sumner
- Isla Pritchard as Rose Lomax
- Ijaz Rana as Imran Maalik
- Jacob Roberts as Damon Kinsella
- Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver
- Jessamy Stoddart as Liberty Savage
- Malique Thompson-Dwyer as Prince McQueen
- Trevor A Toussaint as Walter Deveraux
- Harvey Virdi as Misbah Maalik
- Tamara Wall as Grace Black
- Annie Wallace as Sally St Claire
- Owen Warner as Romeo Nightingale
- Blake Wood as Hilton Cunningham
- Tomi Ade as DeMarcus Westwood
- Glynis Barber as Norma Crow
- Melissa Batchelor as DS Amaral
- Lily Best as Lizzie Chen-Williams
- Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood
- Garcia Brown as Zoe Anderson
- Angus Castle-Doughty as Eric Foster
- Vera Chok as Honour Chen-Williams
- Matthew Clohessy as Matthew-Jesus McQueen
- Dawn Hope as Pearl Anderson
- Ashling O'Shea as Nadira Valli
- Matthew James-Bailey as Ethan Williams
- Frank Kauer as Mason Chen-Williams
- Jonas Khan as Zain Rizwaan
- Emma Lau as Serena Chen-Williams
- Anya Lawrence as Vicky Grant
- Omar Malik as Shaq Qureshi
- Matthew McGivern as Sam Chen-Williams
- Kiara Mellor as Kathleen-Angel McQueen
- Dominic Power as Dave Chen-Williams
- Olly Rhodes as Joseph Holmes
- Jon-Paul Bell as Beau Ramsey
Below are the upcoming changes to the regular cast.
JOINING
Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis)
When is Lacey Lloyd joining Hollyoaks? Early 2023.
Lacey comes to Chester for an interview at Dee Valley Law with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).
Played by Willow star Annabelle Davis, the character is said to be loyal and focused on her career as she's training to become a solicitor.
Will she impress James with her idealistic views? The trailer for the soap's 2023 storylines suggests otherwise, but we're sure these two will find some common ground.
Rayne (Jemma Donovan)
When is Rayne joining Hollyoaks? Early. 2023.
Lacey won't come to Chester alone. The character's best friend Rayne, played by Neighbours star Jemma Donovan, will soon join Hollyoaks too.
An outgoing influencer, Rayne is set to shake things up in Chester as she moves in a house with Lacey, Romeo Nightingale, Nadira Valli and Prince McQueen.
Actress Jemma Donovan is best known to soap fans for her role as Harlow Robinson in Australian soap opera Neighbours.
RETURNING
Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner)
Following his stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the reality TV programme's runner-up returned to Hollyoaks in the role of Romeo at the end of last year.
In the new year, he will get to know Chester's newcomers Lacey and Rayne as they will get to be roommates.
Could romance be on the cards?
Who left Hollyoaks in 2022?
- Trish Minniver
- Marnie Nightingale
- Maya Harkwell
- Celeste Faroe
- Sylver McQueen
- Cher McQueen
- Becky Quentin
- Lisa Hunter (guest)
- Wendy Blissett
- Cleo McQueen
- Saul Reeves
- Ripley Lennox
- Alex Ramsden (guest)
- Scarlett Morgan (guest)
- Luke Morgan
- Ollie Morgan
- Victor Brothers
- Lexi Calder
- Silas Blissett
- Les the Embalmer
- Theresa McQueen
- Verity Hutchinson
- Liberty Savage
- Olivia Bradshaw
Will there be any more shock exits for any of the Chester residents?
