Played by Annabelle Davis, Lacey arrives to Chester with her childhood best friend Rayne ( Neighbours ' Jemma Donovan).

Hollyoaks will soon welcome new character Lacey Lloyd as part of a new storyline for 2023.

Lacey is a career-focused paralegal coming to the village for a job interview with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) at Dee Valley Law. Will she get her dream gig?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Hollyoaks newcomer Lacey Lloyd?

A Hollyoaks trailer has given fans insight into what's in store for Lacey and other characters in the New Year.

Passionate about her job, Lacey wants to become a solicitor to help others as she tells James during their one-on-one. The lawyer, however, reacts coldly and doesn't seem too impressed with her overly optimistic attitude.

Lacey is discouraged after the interview and thinks she blew her chance.

Meanwhile, she and Rayne will move into a shared house with Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) and Romeo Nightingale (I'm a Celebrity runner-up Owen Warner).

Who plays Lacey Lloyd on Hollyoaks?

Lacey is portrayed by Annabelle Davis, an actress seen on CBBC series The Dumping Ground and on Disney Plus's Willow.

She also had minor roles in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.