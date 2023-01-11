The series stars Warwick Davis, back as his character from the 1988 fantasy film of the same name, and follows Willow as he joins a group of unlikely heroes on a world-saving quest.

The first season of Disney Plus fantasy series Willow has now wrapped up, with all eight episodes available to watch on the streamer.

The series seems as though it is ripe with potential for a second season, but is there one in the works, and when might we be likely to see more from the Nelwyn sorcerer and his friends?

Read on for everything we know so far about whether Willow season 2 will happen.

Will there be a second season of Willow on Disney Plus?

Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) in Willow. Amanda Searle / Lucasfilm Ltd

A second season of Willow has yet to be officially confirmed for Disney Plus, but it certainly seems as though the cast and creatives want it to continue and that there is more story to tell.

The series' creator Jonathan Kasdan spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com ahead of its debut, and said that he hopes a second season will be made and that they can re-introduce Val Kilmer as Madmartigan in that, after COVID restrictions meant he was unable to travel to set and take part in the first season.

He said that once they knew he wouldn't be able to take part, the team decided that they would "not change the story we were telling" with his character, but that they would "extend it in such a way so that the mystery of his whereabouts could remain throughout the season and perhaps lead to further destinations".

Asked whether the first season left things open for these "further destinations" to be explored in a season 2, Kasdan said: "One hundred per cent. The intention was that there's always a place for [Kilmer] in this world.

"And the moment it's possible, we'd love to get him on the screen back into that character, because he is such a huge, huge part of the DNA of what all of us love about the original movie, he brought to it something so fresh to the genre.

"If Warwick was the soul of Willow, Val was the spirit, and that is too great a thing to not want and covet having in your television show. So yeah, I hope that a day comes when Madmartigan is revealed."

More like this

Meanwhile, Tony Revolori told RadioTimes.com that his character Graydon has secrets which are still yet to be unveiled, which could happen in a second season.

He said: "Jon gave me a couple of tidbits and a couple of secrets at the very, very start, before I even signed on to do the project that informs Graydon's performance and where he is and his personality. And we do see some of those secrets come to light in this series and not all of them have come to light yet. So if the story continues there's more to tell."

Asked whether there will be a second season, Revolori said: "We hope so. I would love to do it and I would love to continue the story and Graydon's journey, as well as just see the band of characters continue on. I love this cast so much that I'd be happy to do anything with them."

When could a potential Willow season 2 be released?

Ellie Bamber in Willow. Disney Plus / Lucasfilm Ltd

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of Willow would be released, given that it hasn't actually been confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm yet.

However, given the extensive usage of effects throughout the series, we imagine it would take over a year to turn around a full second season. Therefore, we'd imagine that the earliest fans might get Willow season 2 would be mid to late 2024.

We'll make sure to keep this page updated as and when any more concrete information becomes available.

Willow cast - who would be back for season 2?

Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), Kit (Ruby Cruz), Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), Silas (Graham Hughes), Graydon (Tony Revolori) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) in Willow. Disney Plus / Lucasfilm Ltd

If Willow were to return for a second season, we imagine we'd see the major cast from season 1 return, including, of course, Warwick Davis as Willow himself and Ellie Bamber as Elora Danan.

There's also a chance we could see Val Kilmer re-appear as his film character Madmartigan, after the actor was unable to appear in the first season, as he has reportedly expressed interest in coming back to the role.

We could also see some of the show's supporting characters, such as Christian Slater's Allagash, reappear in season 2.

The central cast for Willow season 1 who could return in season 2 is as follows:

Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood

Ellie Bamber as Elora Danan

Ruby Cruz as Kit Tanthalos

Erin Kellyman as Jade Claymore

Tony Revolori as Graydon Hastur

Amar Chadha-Patel as Thraxus Boorman

Dempsey Bryk as Airk Tanthalos

Joanne Whalley as Queen Sorsha

Is there a trailer for Willow season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Willow season 2 yet as the show has yet to be renewed, but you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

