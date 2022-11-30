The new series of the same name follows up on the story set up in that original film, with Joanne Whalley also returning as Sorsha and plenty of references made to Val Kilmer's Madmartigan, who was unable to return for the new episodes .

Disney Plus' latest fantasy series sees Warwick Davis return to the role of Nelwyn sorcerer Willow, 34 years after he first appeared on our screens in the 1988 fantasy film.

However, joining them this time around is a whole group of new characters, played by actors including Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori and Erin Kellyman.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Willow on Disney Plus.

Warwick Davis plays Willow Ufgood

Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood in Willow. Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Who is Willow Ufgood? When we met him in the original film, Willow was a Nelwyn farmer and an aspiring sorcerer. When we catch up with him in the series, he is now High Aldwyn of the Nelwyn people.

Where have I seen Warwick Davis before? Davis is best-known for playing multiple characters in the Star Wars franchise, most notably Wicket the Ewok, as well as for playing Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter franchise. He has also starred in Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant comedy Life's Too Short, and had roles in Doctor Who, Extras and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. He has also presented the gameshows Celebrity Squares and Tenable.

Ellie Bamber plays Dove

Ellie Bamber as Dove in Willow. Lucasfilm

Who is Dove? Dove is an innocent and naive kitchen maid who works in the castle at Tir Asleen.

Where have I seen Ellie Bamber before? Bamber is known for appearing in series such as The Serpent, Les Misérables and The Trial of Christine Keeler, as well as films Nocturnal Animals, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Ruby Cruz plays Princess Kit

Ruby Cruz as Kit in Willow. Lucasfilm

Who is Princess Kit? Kit is a princess, the spirited young daughter of Queen Sorsha, who at the start of the series is betrothed by her mother to Prince Graydon.

Where have I seen Ruby Cruz before? Cruz is best known for starring in Mare of Easttown, and has also appeared in Blue Bloods and Castle Rock.

Erin Kellyman plays Jade

Erin Kellyman as Jade in Willow. Lucasfilm

Who is Jade? Jade is Kit's long-time best friend, who works in the stables at the castle in Tir Asleen and is an accomplished swordswoman. She dreams of becoming a knight of the Shining Legion.

Where have I seen Erin Kellyman before? Kellyman is known for appearing in films such as Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Green Knight, as well as in series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Life, Les Misérables and Raised by Wolves.

Tony Revolori plays Prince Graydon

Tony Revolori as Graydon in Willow. Lucasfilm

Who is Prince Graydon? Graydon is a young prince who at the start of the series is betrothed to Princess Kit. He is fiercely intelligent and sensitive but also socially awkward.

Where have I seen Tony Revolori before? Revolori has starred in films such as the Grand Budapest Hotel, Dope and The French Dispatch, as well as series including Royalties and Son of Zorn. He is perhaps best known for playing Flash Thompson in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy.

Amar Chadha-Patel plays Boorman

Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman in Willow. Lucasfilm

Who is Boorman? Boorman is a roguish warrior with a checkered past, who has street smarts and loves to tell tall tales.

Where have I seen Amar Chadha-Patel before? Chadha-Patel has appeared in series including The Wheel of Time, Beecham House, Year of the Rabbit and Sex Education, and in films such as Blinded by the Light and Aladdin.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dempsey Bryk plays Prince Airk

Dempsey Bryk as Airk in Willow. Lucasfilm

Who is Prince Airk? Airk is a prince, the son of Sorsha and Kit’s twin brother. He is a ladies man who frequently butts heads with his sister and mother.

Where have I seen Dempsey Bryk before? Bryk has previously appeared in series including Heartland and Coroner, and also appeared in an episode of Black Mirror, Arkangel.

Joanne Whalley plays Queen Sorsha

Joanne Whalley as Sorsha in Willow. Lucasfilm

Who is Queen Sorsha? When we first met her in the original film, Sorsha was the daughter of Queen Bavmorda and a warrior who fought against her evil mother. In the series, she is now the queen of Tir Asleen with two children, the twins Kit and Airk.

Where have I seen Joanne Whalley before? Whalley is known for appearing in films including Dance with a Stranger, Scandal, Storyville and The Secret Rapture, and series including Gossip Girl, The Borgias, Jamaica Inn, Wolf Hall, Tin Star and Daredevil.

Willow is available to stream on Disney Plus now. New episodes arrive weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.