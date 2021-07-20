The Green Knight release date: Cast, trailer and how to watch Dev Patel movie in the UK

It hasn’t been a great year for cinemas so far, thanks to COVID-19, but hopefully that’s all about to change with restrictions lifting and David Lowery’s The Green Knight arriving in theatres next month.

Advertisement

An adaptation of late 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, this medieval fantasy stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, the nephew of King Arthur who accepts a potentially deadly challenge from a mysterious Green Knight.

With the likes of Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton rounding out the star-studded cast, this A24 epic has faced a number of delays but judging by the recent trailer, should be well worth the wait.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Green Knight, from its UK release date to the cast.

The Green Knight release date: When it it out in the UK?

The Green Knight will arrive in theatres in the US from 30th July but those hoping to catch it in the UK will have to wait a tiny bit longer.

The film, directed by David Lowery, will land in theatres up and down the UK on Friday 6th August – so get ready to book your tickets!

Filmed back in March 2019, The Green Knight was originally scheduled for release in May 2020 but was delayed, unsurprisingly, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green Knight cast

A24

Slumdog Millionaire’s Dev Patel stars in this film adaptation as Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, while Tomb Raider’s Alicia Vikander plays Lady/Esel and The Great Gatsby’s Joel Edgerton stars as Lord.

Rounding out the cast are The Hunger Games star Sarita Choudhury (Mother), Mission: Impossible’s Sean Harris (King Arthur), Game of Thrones star Kate Dickie (Queen Guinevere), Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan (Scavenger), The Witch star Ralph Ineson (the Green Knight) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Erin Kellyman (Winfred).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is The Green Knight movie based on?

The Green Knight is based on the late 14th-century tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, written by the anonymous Gawain poet.

The original poem, contained in a manuscript with three other works by the anonymous author, tells the story of Sir Gawain, a knight of King Arthur’s Round Table, who is challenged by a mysterious Green Knight to strike him with an axe with the condition that he’ll receive a strike in return after a year and a day.

While the original is told through the Middle English language, it has been adapted into books by J.R.R Tolkien and Simon Armitage, while a film starring Murray Head based on the story was released in 1973.

The Green Knight plot: What is it about?

A24

While we don’t know a huge amount about David Lowery’s upcoming adaptation, The Green Knight will follow Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the reckless nephew of King Arthur, who embarks on a quest to confront the elusive Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned tester of men.

“Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger,” A24 teases.

In the original 14th century tale, Sir Gawain is challenged by the Green Knight to a game in which the mysterious figure will allow whoever accepts the challenge to strike him with his own axe as long as the challenger finds him in a year to receive a blow in return.

Gawain takes on the challenge and beheads the Green Knight, who miraculously picks up his severed head and rides away before reminding Gawain of the pact he agreed to.

Gawain decides to head out to find the Green Knight again and, on Christmas Day, comes across a castle, the lord of which welcomes him to stay. The lord of the castle strikes a deal with Gawain whereby he’ll give Gawain anything he captures whilst out hunting in return for whatever Gawain manages to acquire when staying in the castle.

While the lord is out hunting, the lady of the castle attempts to seduce Gawain and, while she fails, she manages to kiss him. When the lord returns with venison he has captured, Gawain exchanges it with a kiss that he won from the lady. On the third day, Gawain receives the lady’s girdle, which she claims has the power to protect whoever wears it from death. He doesn’t give this to the lord, however, and sets off to find the Green Knight the next day wearing it.

When he comes across the Green Knight, the mysterious figure slashes Gawain three times, drawing blood on the last slash, but doesn’t kill him. He then reveals himself to be the lord of the castle where Gawain stayed and reveals that, as Gawain failed to tell the whole truth about the girdle, he managed to draw blood.

Advertisement

The Green Knight trailer

A24 released a trailer for The Green Knight in May, teasing Dev Patel’s performance as the curious Sir Gawain.